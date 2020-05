16:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 France and Germany to contribute € 500 million to virus fight Kan News reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced at the global conference that each country will contribute approximatey € 500 million to the fight with the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs