16:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Agreement between coalition, opposition on rotational law hearings Agreement between the coalition and the opposition has been reached on the rotation law hearings. According to Kan News, the vote will take place Wednesday afternoon, and will include a vote on the opposition's 1,000 objections.