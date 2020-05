15:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Movement for Quality Gov't: continuous attack on legal establishment Adv. Eliad Shraga, founder and chairman of the board of the Movement for Quality Government, said Israel was facing a continuous attack on legal establishment. ► ◄ Last Briefs