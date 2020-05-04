NYT says China doing more than 'US, UK combined' to combat virus

While US President Trump and the majority of the international intelligence community have voiced the opinion that China was complicit in the spread of COVID-19, the NYT published a report according to which China is leading efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

The famously liberal publication said today that the socialist state had slashed the red tape, allowing additional resources for drug companies and that "...four Chinese companies have started testing their vaccine candidates on humans, more than the United States and Britain combined."