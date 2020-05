15:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Ministry of Health widelty critisized by gov't ministers A number of Knesset ministers strongly criticized restrictions stipulated by the Ministry of Health. Finance Minister Kahlon addressed the Director General of the Ministry of Health: "It will take a long time to restore the economy." ► ◄ Last Briefs