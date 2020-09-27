Gmar Chatima Tova from Israel!

Arutz Sheva's Israel desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of Yom Kippur. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 17:49 on Sunday. Our North American desk will keep you informed until the 18:26 EDT candle lighting time in New York.

The updates from Israel will resume Monday night, following the conclusion of Yom Kippur at 19:04 Jerusalem time.

Gmar Chatima Tova!