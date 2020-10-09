|
18:00
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20
Chag Sameach from Israel!
Arutz Sheva's Israel desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 17:34 on Friday. Our North American desk will keep you informed until the 18:06 EDT candle lighting time in New York.
The updates from Israel will resume Saturday night, following the conclusion of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah at 18:49 in Jerusalem.
Chag Sameach!
