Chag Sameach from Israel!

Arutz Sheva's Israel desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 17:34 on Friday. Our North American desk will keep you informed until the 18:06 EDT candle lighting time in New York.

The updates from Israel will resume Saturday night, following the conclusion of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah at 18:49 in Jerusalem.

Chag Sameach!