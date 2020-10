Arutz Sheva is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of the start of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah in North America, where they are being written now.

Updates will resume Saturday night from Israel, following the conclusion of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah at 18:49 Jerusalem time.

Chag Sameach!