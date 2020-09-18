Shana Tova from Israel!

Arutz Sheva's Israel desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of Rosh Hashanah. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 18:01 on Friday. Our North American desk will keep you informed until the 18:41 EDT candle lighting time in New York.

The updates from Israel will resume Sunday night, following the conclusion of Rosh Hashanah at 19:14 Jerusalem time.

Shana Tova!