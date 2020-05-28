Chag Sameach from Israel!

Arutz Sheva's Israel desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of the holiday of Shavuot. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 18:58 Thursday evening. Our North American desk will keep you informed until the 20:00 EDT candle lighting time in New York.

The updates from Israel will resume Saturday night, following the conclusion of Shabbat at 20:20 Jerusalem time.

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom!