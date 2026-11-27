Israel’s housing market remains under pressure, with figures released this month showing falling home prices, weaker sales, and a substantial inventory of unsold apartments.

The Central Bureau of Statistics reported on November 15 that its home price index fell 0.2% in August-September compared with July-August. Prices were 1.5% below the corresponding period a year earlier. The figures cover transactions reported to the bureau, rather than November asking prices, and remain subject to revision.

The decline was sharper among newly built apartments, whose price index fell 0.7% between the two overlapping periods. The same decrease was recorded when government-subsidized transactions were excluded, indicating that the fall extended to new homes sold on the open market.

The weakness was uneven across the country. According to Hebrew-language reporting by Ynet, annual prices declined 2.1% in the Tel Aviv district, 2% in the Central district, and 1.6% in the Southern district. Smaller declines were recorded in the Northern and Jerusalem districts, at 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. Haifa was the exception, posting a 0.3% annual increase.

A separate measure showed the average price of a home sold on the open market, excluding government-subsidized transactions, falling to approximately NIS 2.287 million in the third quarter, from approximately NIS 2.424 million in the preceding quarter, a difference of roughly NIS 137,000.

That 5.7% quarterly decline in the average sale price does not mean every home lost that proportion of its value. Unlike the quality-adjusted price index, the average is also affected by the size, location, and type of homes sold during the period.

Sales figures published this month underline the slowdown. Approximately 21,750 homes were sold during July-September, down 5.7% from the previous quarter. At the end of September, 85,080 new homes remained available for sale, equivalent to approximately 25.8 months of supply at the prevailing sales pace.

Globes reported that developers continued offering financing incentives to attract buyers, with roughly half of September’s new-home sales involving such arrangements, according to Finance Ministry figures cited by the newspaper. Despite these incentives, the official new-home price index continued falling.

The latest figures extend the cooling trend described in an earlier report on Israel’s falling home prices. However, the easing in purchase prices has not been matched by relief for all renters: Globes reported that rents paid by incoming tenants were 5.5% higher than those paid by their predecessors.