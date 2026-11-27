The IDF on Friday revealed that the Hezbollah terrorist organization is exploiting civilian fishing boats to gather intelligence on IDF troops

According to the IDF, information obtained from the interrogation of military operatives active in the maritime border area reveals that the Hezbollah terrorist organization is using civilian fishing boats as cover for intelligence gathering.

As part of this activity, military operatives are sent aboard fishing boats toward IDF troops in the maritime security area in southern Lebanon, in order to photograph and gather intelligence on Israeli Navy forces.

"To the residents of Lebanon and fishermen operating in the area: In light of IDF operational activity in the maritime domain and for your safety, we urge you to exercise extreme caution, avoid entering areas of troop activity, and maintain a safe distance from naval vessels operating in the region," the IDF added.

"Hezbollah demonstrates once again that it exploits the maritime domain for terrorist purposes, deliberately endangering the lives of Lebanese civilians.

"The IDF is monitoring activity in the maritime domain and will continue to operate to protect Israeli civilians and its forces from threats."