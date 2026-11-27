Last Friday, Wall Street looked as if it had finally decided that the great AI boom had run out of road. The Nasdaq fell 5.3 percent in one session, Nvidia dropped 14 percent, and by the closing bell the chipmaker was down 23 percent for the week.

Suddenly the most important company in the AI story looked vulnerable, and investors were talking about bubbles, accounting questions, data-center spending, interest rates, Chinese spies, and all the other things people talk about when share prices fall and everyone wants to sound as though they knew it was coming.

THE PRICE OF UNCERTAINTY

Then Monday arrived. Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia's CEO sent the shares soaring 31.5 percent in one day, adding roughly $952 billion to Nvidia's market value. The S&P 500 jumped 4.7 percent and the Nasdaq surged 6.5 percent. Apparently, the future was bright again.

And then, on Tuesday, Nvidia fell more than 8 percent and the Nasdaq dropped sharply as investors reconsidered everything they had apparently become certain about twenty-four hours earlier.

I am not criticizing investors. Markets are supposed to change their minds when new information arrives. But there was something almost comic about the speed of the transformation.

Nvidia had not discovered a new continent on Monday and lost it again on Tuesday. Its engineers did not become 31 percent cleverer and then 8 percent less clever overnight. What changed was the story investors were telling themselves about the future.

And if you think Wall Street is uniquely irrational, I have bad news. We all do exactly the same thing, even great people. Which occurred to me while looking at one of the Torah's strangest and most mysterious episodes: Jacob's encounter with an unnamed adversary in Parshat Vayishlach.

Jacob is about to meet Esav after decades of separation. He is terrified, and with good reason. The last time they were together, Esav wanted to kill him. Now Jacob hears that his brother is approaching with four hundred men.

Jacob divides his camp, sends gifts, prays, moves his family - and then, in the middle of the night, the story takes a strange turn (Gen. 32:25): וַיּוָתֶר יַעֲקֹב לְבַדּוֹ וַיֵּאָבֵק אִישׁ עִמּוֹ עַד ע]ֲלוֹת הַשַּׁחַר - "Jacob was left alone, and a man wrestled with him until dawn."

As they fight, the enigmatic figure strikes Jacob's thigh. Jacob refuses to let him go without a blessing, and by morning he has acquired a new name - Yisrael - and a limp.

Most of us read this as a physical wrestling match. But Rambam, characteristically, offers a more rationalistic interpretation. In the Moreh Nevuchim, he says the entire encounter occurred in a prophetic vision.

Rambam says that whenever the Torah describes an encounter with an angel, what we are reading is prophecy, not an angel physically materializing in the ordinary world. Which raises an obvious question. If the wrestling took place in Jacob's mind, why was he limping the next morning?

The question is more interesting than it first appears, because we instinctively treat "in your head" as another way of saying "not real." But anyone who has woken from a nightmare with a racing heart knows that this is nonsense.

A dream can change your pulse. Fear about something that has not happened can ruin your sleep, upset your stomach, raise your blood pressure and make you miserable for days. The nightmare may be in your mind, but the physical symptoms are very real.

Abarbanel, discussing Rambam's interpretation, makes precisely this point. The imaginative faculty can affect the body. A person dreams that he is falling and his body jerks. And while that does not prove Rambam's interpretation, his approach gives us a remarkable insight: something does not have to have happened yet - or even to have happened physically - to change the way we walk and behave.

Financial markets are exceptionally sophisticated versions of the human imagination. Millions of investors take facts, rumors, probabilities, fears and hopes and construct a picture of a future which does not yet exist. Then they buy and sell based on that picture, and trillions of dollars move because of how people imagine tomorrow.

Our own minds do something similar, even without Bloomberg terminals. A conversation with a friend or colleague goes badly, and by bedtime we have constructed the entire collapse of the relationship.

One medical test comes back inconclusive and we are already three chapters into a diagnosis nobody has made. A child has a difficult semester and we project the problem twenty years into the future. A business has one poor quarter and suddenly retirement is cancelled, our house is being taken away, and we are living under a bridge with all our possessions in a shopping cart.

The yetzer hara is a very talented screenwriter. Give it one uncomfortable fact and it can produce an entire disaster movie before breakfast.

The Gemara in Yevamot (63b) quotes Ben Sira saying: "Do not suffer tomorrow's trouble today, because you do not know what tomorrow will bring." It is extraordinarily sensible advice.

Ben Sira doesn't tell us to "ignore tomorrow." Nor does he ask us to assume that "everything will be fine." He simply says: do not promote a possibility into a certainty, and then punish yourself for something that has not happened.

Jacob's story in Vayishlach is not an argument against preparation.

Quite the opposite - he prepares meticulously. He divides the camp; he sends gifts; he prays. He does everything sensible to reduce the danger.

But then comes the night, when there is nothing more to do, and the real battle begins. Whether you read Rambam literally or not, Jacob is wrestling with more than an opponent. He is wrestling with the future he has been carrying in his head for twenty years: Esav the murderer, Esav the avenger, Esav ready to cause him unimaginable harm. That story has shaped Jacob's life, and now he must face it.

And yet, something extraordinary happens the next morning: Esav does not attack him. He runs toward him and embraces him. The fear may have been justified - Esav really had threatened to kill him and four hundred men really were approaching. Jacob was absolutely right to prepare, but the future he feared was not the future that arrived.

Faith in God's providence does not mean convincing yourself that your portfolio will definitely recover, that the medical test will be fine, that the business will succeed, or that Esav will hug you. Judaism doesn't expect us to replace frightening nightmares with comforting fantasies.

But uncertainty does not excuse us from behaving properly in the present. Risk can be assessed and mitigated. We can take advice. We can prepare and act responsibly. And we can pray. And in doing so, we resist the temptation to keep wrestling with a future that has not yet happened.

To be clear, this is not investment advice. I have no idea where Nvidia - or AI investment vehicles - will be tomorrow, and after the last few trading sessions I would be suspicious of anyone who claims they do.

But that is precisely the point. A disciplined investor does not assume that every violent market move is an instruction to become equally volatile - and that discipline is a great lesson for every aspect of our lives.

Our thoughts are important. They can inspire us, warn us, protect us - and sometimes, as Rambam suggests, even leave us wounded. But the key is knowing when to stop wrestling with tomorrow. We can prepare for it and pray for it, but we should never allow a future that has not yet happened to leave us limping today.

Rabbi Pini Dunner is a Jewish historian, author of 5 books, and Senior Rabbi of Beverly Hills Synagogue.