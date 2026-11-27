New information has been passed to me to explain the shocking decision by two prominent London synagogues suddenly to withdraw speaking invitations to Rabbi Leo Dee after he arrived in London from Israel last week.

Dee is the British-born rabbi from Judea, whose wife Lucy and two daughters, Maia and Rina, were murdered in April 2023 while driving to Tiberias to celebrate Passover with relatives.

Dee previously spoke out strongly against the Gaza demonstrations and the Starmer government’s hostile policy towards Israel. He is currently in Britain to speak to Jews about the increasing danger to them from the worsening anti-Israel policies of the Burnham government, and to urge them to move to Israel.

He was due to speak at two large Orthodox London synagogues, Hampstead Garden Suburb and Edgware, which are run by the Britain's United Synagogue (US).

However, as a condition of being allowed to speak the US handed him a form to sign. This form required him to make this undertaking:

"I will not address the excluded subjects listed below, including the legal or political status of the 'West Bank'/Judea and Samaria, settlements or Palestinian statehood, whether in my prepared remarks, supporting material or answers to questions. If asked about an excluded subject, I will decline to address it and return to the agreed theme."

Topics that he had to exclude from his talk were:

-The legal or political status of the 'West Bank'/Judea and Samaria, including 'settlements', annexation, sovereignty and advocacy for settlement policies.

-Recognition of a Palestinian Arab state, the two-state solution or alternative political arrangements.

-Campaigning for or against UK sanctions, settlement trade restrictions or other UK government policy.

-Political argument about the conduct or justification of Israeli military operations, and campaigning against media organisations over their coverage.

-Party-political endorsements, attacks or appeals to support or oppose a party or candidate whether in the UK, Israel or elsewhere in the world.

The basic wording of this form is understood to be handed out to other United Synagogue speakers to sign.

Despite the oppressive and illiberal nature of this requirement, Dee signed. But he was then suddenly disinvited from the two US synagogues.

The reason was an article that had surfaced which he wrote three years ago, some nine months after his wife and daughters were murdered and while 250 Israeli hostages were incarcerated in Gaza.

In this article, he had urged a robust strategy towards Hamas to force it to release the hostages and end the war, saving as he saw it the lives of thousands of Israelis and Gazan civilians.

That article spooked the United Synagogue so badly it promptly banned him from speaking.

It’s understood that this was because it’s very concerned that the Charity Commission will remove its charitable status if it hosts speakers who don’t toe the most cautious, consensus line on Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. Hence the form it requires speakers to sign.

Another Jewish communal organisation which had invited Dee to speak, which also saw the 2023 article and which also fears the Charity Commission, similarly withdrew its invitation.

It’s not known whether whether the Charity Commission actually threatened the United Synagogue with any specific action that caused it to introduce these speakers’ conditions. In today’s monstrous climate of Israel demonisation and delegitimisation from the government downwards, it didn’t need to. Jewish organisations face a cascade of pressure from ministers, MPs and anti-Israel groups, with the Charity Commission their principal weapon of choice.

The commission is deluged all the time by hundreds of complaints from anti-Israel groups demanding that it investigate Jewish charitable organisations that may have any dealings over the “Green Line", the 1948 ceasefire lines beyond which lie the disputed “West Bank" territories of Judea and Samaria where the UK government claims Israel’s presence is illegal.

This has produced an absolute madness.

Last June, Edgware synagogue hosted the Great Israeli Real Estate event, which properties in Israel and some of which were located beyond the Green Line.

Before the event - which was besieged by demonstrators - some 100 MPs signed a letter urging the Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper to prevent it from taking place.

The International Centre for Justice for Palestinians, which had complained to the police about the event, wrote to the Charity Commission urging it to open a compliance case (a lesser probe than a formal statutory inquiry) against the United Synagogue regarding the conduct of its trustees in connection with the hosting of the event.

Two weeks before that property fair, the commission said it would work with the Foreign Office to produce guidance on the work of registered UK charities being seen to assist the development of “illegal settlements in Palestine". Keir Starmer, then the prime minister, had told the House of Commons:

"Settlements are a flagrant breach of international law, and no UK charity should be supporting them."

A Labour MP, Melanie Ward, formerly chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians, claimed last June that 32 charities in England and Wales had donated £28m to Israeli 'settlements' that were “illegal under international law". Ward urged the Charity Commission to investigate them and remove them from its register.

Earlier this month, the commission opened a compliance case against the JW3 Jewish community centre in London. This followed a complaint by the International Centre for Justice for Palestinians, after a Sky News report reported that leaflets promoting jobs in “West Bank settlements" were handed out during a medical recruitment event hosted at JW3 last month.

The Charity Commission doesn’t just launch inquiries and other formal procedures. It may open some kind of file on an organisation, flag it up for possible investigation - and then never close the books on such a query. This amounts to a kind of low-level harassment, with the Sword of Damocles - losing charitable status - hanging over the organisation which may be forced to field a blizzard of tiresome commission queries and challenges.

This is how Britain’s deranged animus against Israel is being directed at Britain’s Jewish community. It is frighteningly Orwellian. Not only is Israel being defamed by lies, not only is the British government taking condign action against Israel on the basis of those lies, but now state agencies are threatening and harassing Jewish institutions and organisations if they dare challenge these lies.

On his trip to the Britain where he was born and which was once his home, Rabbi Dee has been forced to speak in clandestine meetings held by Jews in their own homes. It’s all too reminiscent of the measures that had to be taken under the Soviet Union or other authoritarian and repressive regimes.

Rampant antisemitism among the population is bad enough. Once state agencies start getting involved in oppressing Jews, however, the game is up.

Rabbi Dee came to warn British Jews that there were ominous parallels with the early days of the Nazi period. He surely didn’t realise quite how close those parallels were.

In November 1938, among hundreds of other anti-Jewish laws, the Nazi regime enacted tax decrees that formally stripped Jewish institutions and charities of their remaining tax-exempt and charitable status.

Five years previously, after taking power in 1933, the regime had suspended freedom of speech by criminalising any public or private statement that criticised Hitler or the Nazi Party. The Gestapo routinely monitored Jewish organisations, community meetings and religious services, in many districts requiring Jewish congregations to register all gatherings in advance.

Rabbi Dee wanted British Jews to be aware of the threat to their safety that’s gathering speed as a result of a government that’s taking action against Israel. The tragic irony is that the ban against him has graphically proved his point.

Melanie Phillips, well-known British journalist, broadcaster and author, writes a weekly column for JNS posted on Arutz Sheva and is currently a columnist for The Times of London. Her new book, Fighting the Hate: A Handbook for Jews Under Siege, can be bought on amazon.com, amazon.co.ukand other Amazon sites. Her previous book The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West - and Why Only They Can Save It, can be bought on amazon.com, amazon.co.uk and other Amazon sites. You can access all her blogposts on melaniephillips.substack.com