I have always been religiously observant, which would come as a surprise to the rabbis of my synagogue, who do not see me often enough. But I intend this term in a different way from the usual meaning of celebrating the Sabbath, Hanukkah, Passover and the High Holidays, commemorating yahrzeits and supporting Israel, all of which I do, and which bring me joy and meaning.

I have also been an academic observer of the history of Jewish thought and practice, as well as of other religions in our midst, and this is indeed how many Australians came to know me from The Spirit of Things and the other programs on religion that I produced and presented for ABC Radio National and for Compass on ABC TV.

Most of my programs exhibited the best and brightest aspects of Australia’s spiritual traditions, but not always. The guru who commands abject devotion to the point of enslavement, the cult leader who preys on vulnerable girls and boys, lonely women and alienated youth, the imam who demands total submission to Allah requiring the taking up of arms against ‘infidels’, the rabbi who urges the child to reject his non-kosher parents and removes him or her from the family and society in which they were born and raised. These have all played out in the realm of our religiously free Australian society.

No religion is entirely safe from itself.

For whatever claims to divine inspiration and sanctified practices, religions both old and new are subject to their all-too-human interpreters, teachers, leaders and guardians. In other words, no religion is entirely safe from itself. We saw that reality unfold as the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse revealed the shadow world where some religious institutions abused the trust that families, society and government placed in them. It took former Prime Minister Julia Gillard to finally break open the privileged protection that religious institutions enjoyed for too long, hiding behind the claim of ‘persecution’ when former members spoke of their abuse.

But it was not a new situation. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, a bitter fight ensued against self-proclaimed ‘new religions,’ a euphemism for many abusive cults that sexualised children, imprisoned followers, and forced vulnerable adults to hand over all their worldly wealth, and, if they protested, expelled them without a penny or a friend. All these dire situations and more, about which I made many programs, failed to move Australian governments, federal and state, who were unwilling to step on the toes of ‘religious freedom,’ even when it caused untold harm.

The exception was former Liberal Member of the NSW Legislative Council, the Honourable Stephen Mutch (1988-1996), who heard their stories, collected their testimonies and became a principal advocate for reining in the abusive activities of these groups. But he was largely on his own, a victim of a timid government unwilling to challenge even the most egregious examples of ‘religious freedom’. It took the aforementioned Royal Commission to flush out some of these abusive groups and their leaders.

Today, another Royal Commission is about to end its inquiry into the antisemitic abuse that Jewish Australians have suffered, an inquiry which should have started much earlier, but was only forced onto a reluctant government after the mass murder of Jews who were celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach, as they had done for many years. The death toll from the attack of 14 December 2025 is now 16, and around 40 were injured when a father and son sprayed the crowd with bullets.

Police say the attack was inspired by Islamic State. The father was shot dead by police; his son is before the courts.

We have heard the nauseating excuses, first from the ABC’s Global Affairs Editor, Laura Tingle, who said shortly after the attack that the gunmen’s actions “are not based on their religion". It is an argument that treats all forms of violence against Jews as a pro-Palestine act of resistance to Israel’s alleged ‘occupation’. The ignorance of that stand is too obvious to give it two cents’ worth here, but it underlines the ‘blind spot’ that too many journalists suffer from, who only see politics where there is religion.

It is why the oppressive, criminal and even lethal practices carried out in Islam’s name are rarely interrogated. It is why few journalists show interest in reporting and investigating the persecution of Christians, Jews, Yazidis, Copts, Baha’is, Zoroastrians, Mandaeans, Ahmadis, Hindus, Buddhists and others in Muslim-majority countries, where these minorities face severe threats of violence, often based on trumped-up charges of blasphemy, as well as the legal and social restrictions that the Pew Research Center tracks in its annual reports on religion.

This consistent record of persecution of religious minorities, who are labelled “infidels," or “dhimmis" in the case of Christians and Jews, is, in many cases, religiously motivated, rooted in a reading of the doctrine of ‘dar al-Islam’, that is, that the land itself belongs to Allah under sharia law, which reduces all non-Muslims to an existence based on sufferance and enforced penalty.

Most Australian Muslims, I assume, do not uphold this belief. They take their citizenship oath seriously and wish to live on an equal footing with people of other religions. But that assumption has been sorely tested in the last three years.

When too many Muslim leaders remain silent as crowds of violent demonstrators take over our cities and campuses, waving the flags of terrorist groups, wearing symbols of Hamas, spewing hatred at their Jewish neighbours and trashing their property and businesses; as a synagogue is burned, Jews are threatened with the withholding of medical care and excluded from professional arenas they used to inhabit; and when the barbarism of Hamas is excused with political justifications and celebrated by some preachers in mosques, then the trust which Australians place in those leaders evaporates.

Few seriously doubt ‘the religious cause’ of the massacre on Bondi Beach. Yet this month the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor, Jake Blight, recommended removing religion from the legal definition of terrorism, a change ASIO and the Australian Federal Police had cautioned against and the government has so far rejected. The danger has not gone away. Last week police arrested a Sydney man, Nowroz Rayed Amin, who they allege researched how to build a car bomb and possessed Islamic State material. His case is before the courts.

Any law-abiding and peace-loving Muslim in this country should see the creed of Islamic State as entirely un-Australian, unsupportable and contrary to the kind of Islam they believe in. That is why Muslim community leaders should take swift action against preachers of hate and their followers, report them to police and de-fund them.

In a word, shut them down.

Dr Rachael Kohn AO, FRSN, award-winning ABC RN broadcaster, is an author, including The Other Side of the Story (2021) and ‘Religion and the Media in Australia’ in Spirit of the Antipodes (2026). She is a regular commentator on religious affairs for Quadran. This article first appeared in the ADC Times and was sent by the author.