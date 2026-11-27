Bob Goldberg in The New Zionist Times has penned an important article. He found that Jewish philanthropists fund non-Jewish causes very generously. “Their names cover hospitals, universities, laboratories, and museums." Goldberg surveyed 50 foundations and covered 2022 through 2024. He found that “14.1 billion went to general or nonsectarian causes. Barely 2 billion, under 10 percent, went to identifiable Jewish and Israel-related causes...the numbers are damning."

In short: Jewish philanthropists are funding everyone’s future except that of their own.

Such Jews (Bloomberg, Brin, Geffen, Dell, Paulson, Perelman, Pritzker, Soros, Zuckerberg, etc.) are still relying upon assimilation and philanthropic benevolence as survival strategy. Financially contributing to the non-Jewish Other, to the “larger" good, (while also a Jewish ethical value), has always been meant to keep Jews, especially wealthy Jews, safe in their non-Jewish cultures.

It is true: Such prominent Jews may not idenitfy with Judaism, religion, or Israel (except to oppose and criticize it), and may view themselves as every bit a part of the nation or culture in which they live. Many Jews in Germany saw themselves as more “German" than the Aryan Germans and not at all like the kind of Jew who was despised, viewed as pariahs, “foreign," poverty-stricken, religiously parochial, and, as such, vulnerable.

But, being a Jew, or even formerly a Jew, and having too much power “for a Jew" has also rendered our people, including our philanthropists-vulnerable.

Assimilating as a strategy for oneself has never worked for the collectivity. Just review our histories in Christian and Muslim lands. It is a story of taxation without representation; jail; pogroms, exile or flight, and always, always, the confiscation of Jewish property and wealth which was duplicitly viewed as ill gotten gains, stolen from the envious, the failing governments, the incompetent neighbors.

Goldberg suggests that we form a “Jewish Future Fund modeled on a sovereign wealth fund and devoted to one mission: Jewish continuity and Israel’s long-term strength." His goal? $100 billion. Every dollar must “strengthen Israel or build a Zionist cadre ready to fight diplomatically, legally, and through disciplined nonviolent action."

Sounds good. But will it come into being in Jewish hands alone? I fear not.

Ah, Goldberg. You, too, have announced that the Emperor has no clothes, that major organizations that specialize in bleeding the Jewish community dry merely “count the antisemitic incidents" and do not even notice that their dutiful “counts" do nothing to lessen the number of attacks.

Other well-meaning Jewish organizations tell Jews and Jewish students to be “friendlier," more “charming," and to hide their Jewish-identifying clothing and jewelry. I’ve been told that some synagogue security trainers advise their congregants to “run and hide" and only after that to “fight." They are also counseled not to stop to help others. WHAT????

Universities, funded by Jews and by Arab monies, have fostered antisemitic anti-Zionism in every way. It will take many thousands of lawyers and an untold number of years to hold the university accountable and to achieve changes. A Jewish Future Fund can do this--and more.

Goldberg suggests training a cadre of Zionists. I might suggest that we call it training a cadre of well-informed Jews and all other infidels in the true history of the Middle East archeologically, historically, and religiously; the nature and history of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam there and in North Africa and Central Asia; the accurate record of Jihad, colonialism, imperialism, and slavery in those regions--and now as it has penetrated the West; and the reason that Western values are preferable to those of barbaric cultures such as Shii’a Iran which has just ordered a bare-headed Iranian singer to be lashed 71 times.

Young women on Western campuses should be marching for the women, dissidents, and gays in Arab and Muslim countries--not wearing hijab as a misguided form of “anti-racism," not marching for terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

It will take billions to deprogram all those Westerners whose minds have been totally colonized by very Big Lies.