יוחאי בדלוב בריאיון לערוץ 7

Yochai Badlov vividly remembers the moment he realized he was about to die. He lay wounded on the floor of a building in the Gaza Strip after being struck by several bullets and heard his comrades shouting, "Badlov is dead, Badlov is dead".

In the final moments before losing consciousness, he managed to recite "Shema Yisrael" and make a promise to God: If he survived, he would give everything he had to charity.

Two and a half years after being critically wounded on June 28, 2024, during fighting in the Gaza Strip, Badlov has returned to the study hall at Yeruham Yeshiva. He studies Torah, gives lectures, studies education and dreams of becoming a teacher and starting a family. His journey back to the yeshiva from which he went to war involved months of hospitalization, grueling rehabilitation and coping with paralysis from the neck down.

In a special Arutz Sheva podcast, part of the "Marching and Saluting" initiative run by Ammunition Hill and the Ministry of Heritage to mark the 5787 National Day of Appreciation for Those Wounded in Israel's Wars and Victims of Terrorism, Badlov recounts the moments when he was wounded, the miracles he says saved his life, his strengthened faith and his aspirations today.

"Thank God, I'm well, very well, praise God", he says at the start of the conversation. "I returned to the yeshiva about a month ago, studying Torah. The yeshiva from which I went into the army, from which I went into battle. I returned after two and a half years of very, very intensive rehabilitation. It's an incredible feeling".

Badlov went to war as a student at Yeruham Yeshiva, which paid a heavy price in the Swords of Iron war. Ten of its students were killed in battle, and many others were wounded. He says, "At the yeshiva, we are brought up on the values of Torah, of service, of giving". Among his comrades killed in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood were his battalion commander and company commander. About six months after their deaths, he returned to fight in the same neighborhood, where he was critically wounded.

He remembers the moments when he was wounded clearly. After reciting "Shema Yisrael" and making his pledge to charity, he lost consciousness. From that moment, he says, a series of extraordinary events kept him alive. He counts no fewer than 18 clear miracles between the moment he was wounded and the stabilization of his condition in the hospital.

Among other things, he describes the doctor who managed to detect signs of life even though no pulse could be felt, and a nurse who happened to be in the vehicle used to evacuate him and helped save his life. He says, "You can't help but count them as miracles".

When he awoke in the hospital, his joy at being alive gave way to an understanding of the severity of his injuries. Badlov was paralyzed from the neck down, unable to breathe on his own, speak or eat. He was fully conscious, hearing and understanding what was happening around him, but unable to perform even the most basic actions.

One of his most difficult moments came when doctors tried to determine whether he would be able to speak again. He recalls, "The doctor says to me, 'Come on, let us hear that lovely voice of yours,' and no sound comes out. Then I hear them whispering, 'Well, perhaps he won't be able to speak.' And that was very, very hard for me".

Badlov describes the gap between his clear mind and a body that would not allow him to express his thoughts. He says, "I'm 100 percent awake, I hear 100 percent, I understand 100 percent. I'm sharp; I simply can't move". Asked whether he felt trapped inside his body, he chooses to describe it differently, "It's a feeling of dependence, of being unable to do basic things for myself. The most basic thing is telling people what I want".

During that period, he had to communicate with those around him through blinking and lip movements. People would read out the letters of the Hebrew alphabet one by one, and he would blink when they reached the letter he wanted. In this way, letter by letter, he managed to form words and sentences. It was also how he told others about the promise he had made on the battlefield just before losing consciousness.

Once his cardiac condition had stabilized, Badlov was transferred to a respiratory ward, where he spent about two months relearning how to breathe on his own. Gradually, he managed to extend the periods during which he breathed independently, until he no longer needed breathing support. From there, he moved to a neurology ward, by then able to speak and no longer in life-threatening condition.

Even then, however, simple actions that a healthy person performs without a second thought presented an enormous challenge. When he arrived at the ward, staff told him to press the call button if he needed help. He replied jokingly, "What, am I supposed to press it with my tongue?" Later in his rehabilitation, he reached that milestone too, managing to press the button on his own.

Today, he still needs help with many activities and relies on a caregiver and those around him. In the study hall, however, he finds a space where his physical limitations do not prevent him from doing what he loves. He says, "In the study hall, I have no trouble studying, no trouble turning pages. So I feel like anyone else, because you study with your mind". When he needs a different book, he asks someone to get it for him.

Throughout the conversation, the deep faith that has accompanied him since his injury is evident. Badlov says that despite the enormous difficulties, coping with his condition has strengthened his faith rather than shaken it. For him, the starting point for every day of his life is that moment when he was certain he would not survive.

He says, "My faith has grown much stronger, because as far as I was concerned, I was supposed to die. I asked God, and He answered; He answered me. My profound feeling was that He was with me, and He helped me and saved me. So I didn't struggle with faith". He adds, "I know that my situation has always been better than it was on those stairs in Gaza".

Badlov has not given up hope of making further physical progress. Every small improvement could give him a greater measure of independence, and he follows technological and medical developments in spinal cord injuries with interest. One of his greatest dreams is that a treatment will one day be found that will allow him to overcome his injury.

His personal dreams extend well beyond physical rehabilitation. Badlov is studying education through the yeshiva and hopes to become a teacher. Asked about his plans for the future, he replies, "I want to be a teacher. I dream of a relationship, starting a family, continuing to study Torah, educating, helping people move forward, helping". With a smile, he shares that he is currently dating someone.

Badlov says, "The people of Israel provide incredible support, and they are praying and longing to see the miracle". He says knowing that so many people are accompanying him in prayer gives him not only the strength to cope but also strength in his faith. He asks that God answer the many prayers of the people of Israel, for his sake and for the other wounded soldiers.

Toward the end of the conversation, when asked whether he feels that the people of Israel appreciate the wounded and value their sacrifice, his answer is immediate, "Endlessly". He describes how public support makes him feel and its importance in conveying a message to those who returned wounded from the battlefield: Their sacrifice is not forgotten, and it was not in vain.