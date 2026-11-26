Two-year-old Liam Wein­stein was laid to rest Thursday at the Mishor Adumim cemetery, a day after he was killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident in Ma'ale Adumim. His family delivered heartbreaking eulogies, remembering a joyful child whose short life brought happiness to everyone around him.

Liam Yeruham Weinstein was killed Wednesday evening. His death initially appeared to have resulted from a fall from a height, but police later began investigating the possibility that he had been struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

During the night, Judea and Samaria District Police located the vehicle suspected of hitting the toddler and subsequently found its driver, who was detained for questioning. The driver claimed that he had not realized he had struck the child.

At the funeral, Liam's father, Jay, spoke through tears about his young son, explaining the meaning behind the name his parents had chosen for him.

"One of the reasons we chose your name was its initials, which stand for 'They shall learn war no more,'" he said. "That was our hope and prayer for our people, that we would never have another war. But now, Liam, you are taking that name up to God, to the Throne of Glory."

Jay described Liam as a happy, affectionate child who loved playing with his older siblings and would run to the door to embrace them whenever they returned home.

"Your older brothers and sisters love you so much. They loved playing with you. They were filled with happiness whenever you were around, and you would run to the door to hug them when they came home," he said.

"Nobody loved you more than your mother. She did everything to make your life perfect. When she couldn't find you a kindergarten, she searched throughout Ma'ale Adumim and met with every kindergarten teacher until she found Iris."

The father also recalled a family tradition of writing each child's name on a toy box at home. Liam's name had not yet been added.

"Last night was the first night you slept without one of your parents, but we told you, 'Don't worry, we'll be here when you wake up,'" he said.

"We will never forget you. Now, the little toy box at home will bear the names of all the children: Ora, Eyal, Eitan, Talia, Noam and Liam, may his memory be a blessing."

Liam's older sister, Ora, also delivered an emotional eulogy, describing the extraordinary love she felt for her youngest brother.

"Liam, I never thought I could love someone so much. I didn't know it was possible to feel so much love for someone so small," she said.

"From the moment you were born, you entered our lives and brought a different kind of happiness into our home. You were such a happy, cheerful and lively baby, always smiling."

She said the name Liam had been chosen in the hope of a better future, one in which people would no longer know war.

"I wish you could have grown up in that kind of world, a world of peace, happiness and love, just like the happiness and love you brought into our home."

Ora also spoke about the family's devastating loss and the years they would never get to share with him.

"We were privileged to have you for only two years, and I'm sorry we didn't make the most of every moment. What I wouldn't give to build one more tower with you or read you one more bedtime story," she said.

"You will be missing from every Friday night dinner, every holiday and every moment of our lives."

Liam's older brother Eyal delivered another heartbreaking tribute, apologizing that his younger brother would never get the long and happy life he deserved.

"I'm sorry we weren't able to give you the life you deserved. You were supposed to have a long life, filled with happiness, love, experiences and joyful moments. You were supposed to fulfill dreams, laugh and add goodness to the world," he said.

Eyal recalled his last conversation with Liam on Wednesday morning, shortly before the toddler left for kindergarten.

Liam had asked him to read a book together. Eyal promised they would do so when he returned that evening.

"The last time we spoke was yesterday morning, before you went to kindergarten. You wanted us to read a book together, and I told you we would read it when you came home that evening," he said.

"I'm sorry that the last thing you heard from me was a lie."

Liam's mother, Sharon, also spoke about the legacy her son had left behind despite his tragically short life.

"If there is one thing Liam taught us, it is to love without limits. He loved with all his heart, and his happiness illuminated our home," she said.

"We thank everyone who prayed for us. We feel your love and how connected we all are as one people. May his short life bring us a little closer to one another. That will be his legacy."