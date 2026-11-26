Muslim Slaughterhouse in Florida Shut Down for Extreme Animal Cruelty - 11/23/26

Florida authorities have shut down Ali Meat International, an Orlando-area slaughterhouse, following an extensive investigation into allegations of extreme animal cruelty, including the torture of livestock during public slaughter events in which customers allegedly paid to participate in killing the animals.

Six employees, including the slaughterhouse's manager, were arrested Friday following the execution of search warrants at the facility. Florida officials described the alleged abuse as among the worst investigators had encountered in their careers, citing video evidence showing animals being tortured, beaten and subjected to prolonged suffering.

At a press conference announcing the arrests, Florida officials said the investigation had uncovered a series of horrific incidents, including a public slaughter event in June 2025. Customers allegedly purchased animals and were then allowed to participate in killing them at the facility.

"This was not your typical meat market, not your typical butcher shop," one official said. "This was a location that facilitated extreme and horrific animal abuse, torture of animals."

He stressed that Florida would not tolerate such practices, regardless of whether the facility presented itself as a legitimate business.

"If you're going to sell animals to customers to come in and brutally attack the animals as they kill them, we're going to shut you down. We're going to seek arrests. We are going to prosecute to the fullest," he said.

According to investigators, dozens of sheep and lambs were hung upside down by their ankles, had their throats slit and were left to bleed out. Video evidence allegedly showed workers sawing at the animals while they were still alive and conscious, throwing their bodies into piles and walking over animals that were still moving and dying.

Cattle were allegedly subjected to repeated electric shocks to their faces and mouths, beaten with paddles and physically abused, including having their tails twisted.

Investigators described footage showing animals kicking, crying out and struggling to breathe.

Perhaps the most disturbing allegation involved a 12-year-old child who was allegedly handed a knife and assisted by slaughterhouse employees in cutting the throat of a young sheep. Officials said employees held the child's hand and guided the knife as he carried out the slaughter.

Authorities said the investigation had been underway for approximately a year, with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' law enforcement division collecting evidence and following multiple leads before carrying out the arrests.

The six suspects are being held at the Orange County Jail.

The slaughterhouse manager, Nadeem Shakil, faces nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, two counts of aggravated animal abuse involving the killing of cattle, and grand theft of a firearm. Officials said Shakil acknowledged his managerial role, admitted handling money and acknowledged aspects of the alleged organization and execution of the public slaughter event.

Investigators also discovered a stolen rifle in his office.

Another employee, Glacio Santies, allegedly admitted to beginning slaughter procedures while animals were still conscious. The other arrested suspects are Bilal Khalid Dohost, Lorenzo Santies Diaz, Muhammad Erfan Khan and Jean Diolas.

The potential prison sentences vary according to the charges. Shakil faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted, while Dohost faces up to 25 years. Santies and Santies Diaz each face up to 20 years, while Khan and Diolas each face up to 10 years.

Officials emphasized that the charges involving cattle carry mandatory minimum sentences under Florida law.

Florida authorities also announced that all six suspects are in the United States illegally. According to officials, Santies and Santies Diaz are from Mexico, Khan and Dohost are from Pakistan, and Diolas is from Haiti. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed detainers on the suspects. Authorities said they would first face prosecution in Florida before being returned to their countries of origin.

Statewide Prosecutor Lauren Day will lead the prosecution. Officials said the investigation remains active and additional arrests are possible as investigators examine further evidence and identify others who may have participated in the alleged activities.

The announcement also highlighted recent changes to Florida's animal cruelty laws, which officials said impose tougher penalties for animal abuse, with enhanced punishments when children are involved.

Florida officials thanked Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and the department's law enforcement personnel for their work in building the case.

"We've got one of the best cattle industries in the country," the official said, emphasizing the state's commitment to humane agricultural practices.

"What is depicted in these videos can only be described as pure evil, and so we will prosecute accordingly," he added.

Authorities said the slaughterhouse has been shut down and vowed to pursue everyone found to have participated in the alleged abuse.