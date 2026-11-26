Hapoel Be'er Sheva's match against Turkey's Besiktas was halted after violence broke out between Turkish fans and security personnel.

The Israeli champions from the Negev capital are playing Besiktas at Batumi Stadium in Georgia in the fifth round of the Europa League, Europe's second-tier club football competition. The match is being held at a neutral venue because of strained relations between Israel and Turkey.

Before the match, Turkish fans clashed with security personnel outside the stadium after waving PLO flags during a march in support of Gaza.

Some 20,000 Besiktas fans who traveled to Batumi for the match also displayed a banner reading, "Batumi 82", presenting the Georgian city as Turkey's 82nd province, alongside its existing 81 provinces. The slogan angered local residents, who viewed it as a provocation and an affront to their country's sovereignty, triggering heightened tensions and street violence between Turkish supporters and local Georgian fans.

Tensions continued inside the stadium. After the Turkish players refused to shake hands with the Israeli players, confrontations broke out between players from both teams on the pitch in the 21st minute.

Five minutes later, the clashes spread to the stands, where Turkish fans chanted against Israel and began confronting local Georgian security personnel.

Seats were thrown, and a Turkish fan fell from the stands onto the pitch and was carried away on a stretcher as the stadium announcer shouted appeals to Turkish supporters to stop the violence. Attempts by the Turkish players to calm the crowd also failed, with security forces forcibly dispersing some Turkish fans while others gradually returned to the stands.

At the time of reporting, the referee had ordered both teams off the pitch and into their dressing rooms. The match was suspended in the 27th minute.

The article accuses FIFA, which it identifies as European football's governing body, of repeatedly ignoring antisemitism among Turkish supporters and displays of hostility toward Israel at Turkish clubs' matches in Europe. It argues that the violence reflects the consequences of inaction and selective enforcement.