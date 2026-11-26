HaRav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir.

Twice every day, in the recitation of the Shema, we say:

“You shall teach them to your children, speaking of them when you sit in your home, when you walk along the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up… so that your days and the days of your children may be prolonged upon the Land that Hashem swore to your forefathers to give them, as long as the heavens are above the earth" (Deuteronomy 11:19-21).

There is a connection between the study of Torah, the manner in which it is taught, and the longevity of our days in the Land of Israel. Rashi explains this verse as follows: “If you do so, your days will be prolonged; if not, they will not be prolonged." The Ramban explains that we must teach our children in such a way that they speak about the words of Torah at all times, knowing and understanding them, together with their underlying meanings.

The Ran and the Ramban, two of the great sages of Israel, through their profound study of Torah, understood the living bond between the Jewish People and the Land of Israel. They rose to the challenge and took action, making Aliyah to the Land of Israel despite the difficulties and dangers involved.

Among the many great Torah Scholars throughout the generations who made this journey were Rabbi Yehuda Halevi, the Rambam, the holy Arizal and the great Kabbalists of Tzfat, Maran Rabbi Yosef Karo, the holy Ohr HaChaim, the disciples of the Baal Shem Tov, the students of the Vilna Gaon, the Ramcal, and many others.

Today, we can clearly see how the connection to the Land of Israel is growing stronger among those who are connected to Torah study in general, and particularly to the inner dimensions of Torah which find expression in “Torat Eretz Yisrael," which HaRav Kook and his son, HaRav Tzvi Yehuda, of blessed memories, called the “Torah of Redemption." Conversely, and sadly, the connection to the Land seems to be weakening among those who are moving further away from their Jewish roots.

The struggle to maintain our hold on the Land of our lives must take place not only on the political front, but, above all, within Israel’s educational and cultural systems. This is important not only because of the promise that our days will be prolonged upon the land that Hashem swore to give to our forefathers and to us, but also because it is essential for uniting Israeli society.

As we know, a tree is united not through its branches, but through its roots. The same is true of our nation: we are united through our roots.

We must strengthen and unite all the forces within our nation to return to our Land and to our Jewish roots with love and faith. Through this, we will continue to move forward with confidence along our path, until we witness with our own eyes the fulfillment of the promise:

“No man shall be able to stand against you; Hashem your God will place the fear and dread of you upon the entire Land upon which you tread, as He has spoken to you" (Deuteronomy 11:25).

Awaiting the complete redemption.