האלוף אבי בלוט במתקפה על הקיצונים: "מזיקים להתיישבות"

IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth praised farmers and members of settlement communities in Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the valleys during a talk with students from the Halutzim pre-military academies, calling them "true pioneers" who make sacrifices alongside the security forces.

Alongside his praise, Bluth sharply criticized rioting by Jewish extremists, saying their actions harm the settlement enterprise, Israel's reputation and the security achievements of the security forces.

Bluth opened with the biblical account of the tribes of Gad and Reuben, who asked to remain east of the Jordan River and pledged to lead the way into battle. He said their conversation with Moses illustrates what pioneering means and what its limits are. A pioneer, he said, leads the way and takes risks, acts on behalf of the broader community, puts the common good first and follows values and moral principles.

Bluth then addressed the rioters, saying, "Unfortunately, there are also those among us who masquerade as pioneers-and commit criminal and violent acts. They may number only a few hundred-but they do terrible damage to the country!"

He said the rioters see themselves as fighters, even though they are not affiliated with the IDF and were not sent by the government or the authorized bodies. He said, "They use the language of pioneering as though they are emissaries of the Jewish people-but in practice, they carry out acts of violence that are illegal, immoral and un-Jewish".

Bluth then praised farmers and members of settlement communities in Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the valleys. He called them "true pioneers" and said they make sacrifices alongside the security forces.

Bluth recalled Eitan Oster, an officer in the Egoz unit who fell in battle in Adaisseh, and quoted a message he sent his family from Lebanon, "The Israeli soldier fights not out of hatred for those standing before him, but out of love for those standing behind him". Bluth linked these words to settlement in the Land of Israel, saying it is undertaken out of love for the people and the land.

Toward the end of his remarks, Bluth told the students that the country's future rests on their shoulders. He thanked the program's partners, read from the lyrics of "The Pioneers' Song" and concluded with an idea from Rabbi Sacks about the difference between optimism and hope.

He said that even as the war continues and challenges abound, he draws hope from his faith in the students and their ability to change reality through their actions.