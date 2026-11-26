Isaiah (51:16) prophesied that G-d called the Jewish people Tziyon (Zion). The context is important. The passage appears in Isaiah’s glorious prophecy of the redemption of the Jewish people from exile and joyous return to the ancestral home of Israel.[1] In this sense, it was Isaiah who first defined a Tziyoni (Zionist), approximately 2,700 years ago.

The Jerusalem Talmud [2] records Rabbi Chanina bar Pappa said, they reviewed the entire Tanach [3] and didn’t find the people of Israel being explicitly called Zion except in Isaiah (51:16), where he states that G-d said to ‘Zion: You are my people’.

Thus, millennia before Nathan Birnbaum coined the term Zionist in the late 19th century, and Theodore Herzl adopted it, Isaiah had recorded the transformation of Zion, the name of a place, into the name of the Jewish people.

According to Isaiah and the Talmud, it is also more than just a label used in political discourse denoting support for a modern Jewish nation-state in the ancestral Jewish homeland. It is an essential feature of the eternal unbreakable bond and covenantal relationship between the Jewish people (Zion) and G-d, on the one hand, and the Land of Israel (Zion), on the other. In essence, all three together are indispensible facets of an enduring symbiotic relationship, which also serves to preserve the world, as more fully discussed below.

The Jerusalem Talmud offers a striking analysis of how this functions in practice. Rabbi Chanina bar Pappa’s statement is a part of a discussion of the fundamental qualities that support the continued existence of the world. The Jerusalem Talmud records the view of Shimon HaZaddik, one of the then surviving members of the Anshei Knesset HaGedolah (Great Assembly, led by Ezra). He offers that the world is preserved because of Torah, Avodah (sacrificial rituals in the Temple and now prayer services) and Gemilat Chasadim (doing good deeds) [4]. The Korban HaEdah [5], in his commentary on this Talmud text, notes that it is in the merit of performing these three Mitzvot that the Jewish people are called the Nation of G-d. [6]

The Metzudat Dovid [7] on the passage in Isaiah posits that the world will recognize that the Children of Zion are G-d’s nation, because it will be patently obvious that they benefit from an abundance of divine providential goodness. The outsized success of the Jewish State of Israel and outstanding beauty of the Land of Israel under the Jewish people’s sovereignty are a testament to these glorious perceptions.

Maimonides, in his penetrating analysis of the meaning of Isaiah 51:16, in Guide for the Perplexed, notes: [8]

The restoration of the kingdom of Israel, its stability and permanence, is described as a creation of heaven and earth. For Isaiah frequently speaks of the land of a king as if it were the whole Universe, as if heaven and earth belonged to him. He therefore comforts Israel and says: “I, even I, am he that comforteth you," etc. “And I have put my words in thy mouth, and I have covered thee in the shadow of mine hand, that I may plant the heavens, and lay the foundations of the earth, and say unto Zion, Thou art my people"

In essence, Zion, the Jewish people, being sovereign in Zion, the Land of Israel, are protected by G-d and are an integral part of the structure of the universe, as well as essential to its very existence.

The Babylonian Talmud [9] records that Rabbi Yoḥanan, referencing the verse in Isaiah, says: One who engages in Torah study also protects the entire world, as it is stated: “And I have covered you in the shadow of my hand." And Levi says: He also advances the coming of the redemption, as it is stated: “And say to Zion, you are My people."

The Malbim [10], in his commentary on the passage in Isaiah waxes eloquent on how far G-d will go to achieve this result. It is a profound statement of how G-d keeps his promises. He notes, when the verse states, "that I may plant the heavens, And lay the foundations of the earth", it means that even if one should imagine that the redemption of Zion would be as difficult as the creation of heavens and earth, that this too G-d will do, to plant new heavens and a new earth and to say to Zion 'you are My people’."

In essence, the Malbim explains that the laws of nature will not prevent G-d from achieving this result, because if necessary, he will nullify those laws and establish new heavens, in order to fulfill his words and ‘say unto Zion: Thou art My people’.

We’ve come a long way since the Children of Israel (descendants of the Patriarch Jacob, renamed Israel by G-d) were eternally vested with the Land of Israel as an inheritance. Who can forget the Bible [11]passages recording Moses’ plea to enter the Land of Israel. The Talmud [12] reports, Moses’ motivation was his fervent desire to perform all of the Mitzvot, which perforce included those dependent on the Land.

Even when most Jews were exiled by conquering empires, which destroyed the First and Second Temples, there was always a continuing presence of Jews in Israel.

Moreover, G-d assured the Jewish people that despite sinning, the covenantal relationship with G-d and their title to the Land of Israel was everlasting and unbreakable. G-d assured, no matter what, the Jewish people would return to the Land and be sovereign there and G-d keeps his promises.

In this regard, it should be noted that notwithstanding the vicissitudes of history and being conquered by a number of empires, the Jewish people never entered into any treaty surrendering title to the Land of Israel.

The Bible is replete with references to the attachment of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel, as symbolized in the Prophets by the yearning to return to Tziyon (Zion).

The Ramban (Nachmanides) includes living in the Holy Land, Yishuv Ha’Aretz as one of the 613 Mitzvot [13]. He notes that the Jewish people must exercise sovereignty over the Land of Israel and actually settle the Land and populate it; possession without settlement is incomplete. The Land must not be allowed to remain barren and desolate; it must be developed, including agriculturally and building towns and cities.

It should be noted that this does not preclude non-Jews peacefully living there too. Indeed the Torah explicitly provides a number of favorable laws dealing with the foregoing. The Ramban also notes based on the Sifrei [14] that dwelling in the Land of Israel is equal to all the Mitzvot of the Torah combined.

Mekhilta D’Rabbi Yishmael (Massekhta d’Pischa 18:22) discusses certain obligations a father has, under the Torah, with regard to a child. Thus, a father is required to circumcise his son, redeem him if he is a first-born, provide for the child to be taught Torah and a trade or professsion, as well as to be married. Rabbi Akiva adds teach the child to swim and, in addition, Rebbie (Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi) says ‘Yishuv Medinah’.

The term Yishuv Medinah is not the same as Yishuv Ha’Aretz. Medinah is a polity. In essence, the term Yishuv Medinah encompasses a variety of life-skills needed to run a governing authority and gainfully participate in the societal framework it engenders, as well as to sustain, develop and preserve the society and polity.

As an aside, the Talmud (Brachot 32b) categorizes four matters that require strengthening, to wit: studying Torah; doing good deeds (Gemilat Chesed); prayer; and pursuing an occupation to make a living. Rashi explains this includes a craftsman striving to improve craftsmanship, a businessman perfecting business acumen and even a soldier honing skill in martial arts. These are all also critical skills essential for Yishuv Medinah. In a very real sense, functionally, Yishuv Medinah are all the skills needed to sustain, develop and preserve Medinat Yisrael (the State of Israel).

Isaiah (60:14) continues the theme of the restoration of Jewish sovereignty over the Land of Israel. He prophesied there would be a time when the children of former enemies who tormented and those who reviled the Jewish people will recognize and call you, City of G-d; Zion Holy of Israel [15].

The verse presents some interesting ambiguities, in terms of why refer to ‘Ir Hashem’ (City of G-d) and ‘Tziyon Kedosh Yisrael’ (Zion Holy of Israel), right next to each other, in what appears to be an apparent redundancy. Also who is the object of the personal pronoun ‘Lach’ (you)?

The Malbim [16] poses these questions, answers them and in the process offers profound insights into the meaning of the verse. He notes:

Those who oppressed you with hard oppression will come to the point of bending over in order to appease you. And your abusers, who did not oppress you but only insulted and disparaged you, will bow down at your feet now from the greatness of your importance. And they will call you now "the city of the Lord." This will be Jerusalem, and the name "Zion" they will call "Holy of Israel" because there G-d will be revealed with the greatest intensity through the pouring out of G-d’s holy spirit according to the holiness of Israel and their actions.

In essence, there is Jerusalem the City of G-d. In addition, there’s Zion, which is defined not just as a place; but rather, as the nexus of the relationship between the quintessential Jews in the Land of Israel doing the Mitzvot with G-d that engenders this revelation and extraordinary outpouring of divine inspiration and providential goodness. The result is to transform us into a vital component of this symbiotic relationship, which Isaiah (60:14) refers to as ‘Tziyon Kedosh Yisrael’ (Zion the Holy of Israel).

Rabbi Yonatan Eybeschutz [18], an outstanding 18th century Torah sage provides an even more evocative description of how this will unfold and envelop even onlookers.

I can’t help but reflect on the serene feeling of goodness that envelops me any time I visit Jerusalem. It’s like there’s something in the air. It is no wonder that the Talmud notes the air of the Land of Israel is conducive to wisdom.

The Midrash [19] on Shir HaShirim (Song of Songs) 3:11 provides an intriguing play on words with regard to the word Tziyon (Zion), as used in the verse. It posits that it refers to those who are Metzuyanim (distinguished) by their grooming, Brit Milah (circumcision) and Tzizit (ritual fringes).

Rabbi Elazar HaRokeach, an 18th century Torah scholar, in his commentary on the verse, also points out the link between the word Tziyon and the word Metzuyan. Thus, he posits they were distinguished by their performance of the Mitzvot.

There is another allusion to Tzon Kodoshim in Ezekiel 36:38, where the Targum Yonatan on the verse interprets it to mean the flock of Holy People, who have cleansed themselves to make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem for the Passover holiday. Thus, the cities that had been destroyed will once again thrive and be filled with flocks of people.

The linkage of the word Tziyon to Metzuyan and the theme of distinguishing qualities are further developed by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson Z"L. He explains [20] that the Jewish people are called Tzion (Zion) by virtue of their study of Jewish texts and fulfillment of G‐d’s commandments. This causes them to be distinguished, or marked, for their uniqueness. As Jewish law provides, when a physical object has a sign, a marking, should it be lost, the sign enables it to be returned to its owners. So too, the Jewish nation has its marking; and thus the Jewish people are not lost among the rest of the world, and always return to G-d their owner.

I am reminded of Justice Louis Brandeis’ famous dictum about being Zionists. He said, “To be good Americans, we must be better Jews, and to be better Jews, we must become Zionists". In fairness, he meant it as a civics lesson to dispel the dual-loyalty canard. However, in light of the classical sources cited above, it is also another link in the chain of our traditions.

In sum and substance, as Isaiah prophesied, the Jewish people are called Tziyon (Zion) and, by extension, the quintessential covenantal Jew is, in modern parlance, a Tziyoni (Zionist).

Endnotes:

1 Isaiah 51:12-52:12, is the Haftaorah for Parshat Shoftim. It is recited as the 4th of

of the 7 Haftorat, known as the Zayin D’Nechemta (7 of Consolation).

2 JT Ta’anit 4:2 and Megillah 3:6. See also Pesikta D’Rav Kahana 19:6.

3 An acronym meaning, Torah (5 Books of Moses), Neviim (Prophets) and Ketuvim

(Writings).

4 See also Avot 1:2

5 By Rabbi David Frankel, the chief rabbi of Berlin in the mid-18th century.

6 See also, Ohr LaYesharim on Jerusalem Talmud Megillah 3:6, who makes a similar

comment on the passage there.

7 Rabbi David Altschuler, an 18th century commentator on the Tanach.

8 Guide for the Perplexed, Part 2, Chapter 29

9 BT Sanhedrin 99b

10 Rabbi Meir Leibush Weisser, a 19th century Torah scholar and commentator on the

Neviim and Ketuvim.

11 Deuteronomy 3:23-27

12 BT Sota 14a

13 Hasagot HaRamban on Sefer Hamitzvot-Positive Commandments Omitted by

Rambam 4. See also, Numbers 33:53, the Biblical source for the Ramban’s view.

14 Sifrei 80:5 (relating to Deuteronomy 11:31-32)

15 The verse (Isaiah 60:14) is a part of the Haftaorah for Parshat Ki Tavo. It is

another one of the Zayin D’Nechemta (7 of Consolation).

15 See also Avot 1:2

16 In his commentary on Isaiah 60:14

17 Ahavat Yehonatan, Haftorah Ki Tavo 23

18 BT Bava Batra 158b

19 Shir HaShirim Rabbah 3:11

20 Tziyon Bemishpat Tipadeh, 5748