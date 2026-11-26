Within ten months, Rabbi Shmuel Yaniv lost three of his grandsons: brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv, who were murdered in a terrorist attack in Huwara, and Elisha Yehonatan Lober, who fell in battle during the war.

In an interview with Dvir Amar on the Arutz Sheva podcast, he discusses his grandsons, his decades of educational and Torah work, and his worldview as a student of Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook.

Asked about his grandsons, Rabbi Yaniv says, "This is my pride. I have one honor in this world". He says he has sought throughout his life to sanctify God's name and sees his grandsons' self-sacrifice as an expression of the values with which he raised his family.

He recounts how his grandson Elisha Yehonatan Lober insisted on joining the fighting, even though he had a child and his wife was pregnant. He wanted to be on the front lines out of a sense of responsibility for his comrades and a desire to protect them.

The rabbi also recalls his grandson's love for the Land of Israel, his innocence and his joy for life. When it rained, he would go outside and dance, rejoicing in the rain God had given the Land of Israel.

Of Hillel Yaniv, he says that despite a leg injury that prevented him from enlisting in a combat role, he insisted on meaningful military service and excelled in his role in the Navy. When his friends discussed traveling abroad, he told them that the Land of Israel was his paradise.

Rabbi Yaniv himself has never left the country. He says he refused even when offered thousands of dollars for a visit abroad lasting just a few days. In his will, he asked that his gravestone note that he had never left the Land of Israel.

דביר עמר בשיחה עם הרב שמואל יניב

He remembers Yagel as a young man full of joy, with a kind heart and a desire to give to others. Initially, Yagel wanted to attend a pre-military academy that would prepare him for combat service, but he later chose one where he could also deepen his Torah studies. At the end of his first year, he asked to stay for another year.

During the interview, Rabbi Yaniv returns to his years of study at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva and to his teacher, Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook. One memory that stayed with him came after long hours of dancing in which Rabbi Kook participated despite his poor health.

Rabbi Yaniv wanted to see how his teacher ended his day and noticed him sitting and studying Torah late at night. Only the next day did he learn that Rabbi Kook had danced for hours with an injured leg and a shoe filled with blood. He recalls emotionally, "I said, how can a person manage such a feat at his age? I saw it with my own eyes".

Rabbi Yaniv also recounts his dismissal from Midrashiat Noam after taking his students to Sebastia as part of the campaign to establish Jewish communities in Samaria. What appeared at the time to be a professional crisis opened new opportunities for him in education, and he later began teaching at the Amana and Tzefira girls' religious high schools.

For decades, he worked in education, community outreach, charitable activity and the establishment of Torah institutions. In Givat Shmuel, the city where he grew up, he worked to strengthen the religious community and expand educational institutions. He also established a charitable initiative through which he assisted residents of Yitzhar for about 30 years.

One of his major lifelong projects is the book series "Tzefunot BaTorah". Rabbi Yaniv has written about 40 books, including 15 on hidden patterns in the Torah and the connections he finds between its verses and mathematics and science. He speaks with great appreciation of his many hours of study with Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh and of the Vilna Gaon's influence on his approach.

Later in the interview, Rabbi Yaniv addresses the issue of haredi enlistment. During the war, he would stand on the bridge between Givat Shmuel and Bnei Brak and call on the haredi community to participate in the war effort. He recently decided to end his protest, in part because he did not want it to be interpreted as opposition to the world of Torah study.

Nevertheless, Rabbi Yaniv criticizes the treatment of young haredi men who are unable to sustain full-time Torah study. He calls on the community's leadership to allow them to enlist, learn a profession and earn a dignified living.

Rabbi Yaniv, who fought in four wars, says he maintained his commitment to Torah study during his military service as well. He says that during his three months of basic training, he managed to study 700 pages of Gemara.

Toward the end of the interview, he returns to his teachers, Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook and Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Neria. He discusses the love of Torah, the Jewish people and the Land of Israel that he absorbed from them and sought to pass on to future generations.