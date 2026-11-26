The local committee in Eli, in the Binyamin region, voted by a majority yesterday to approve employing Palestinian Arab workers to build the community's new security command center. Community officials said the decision stemmed from gaps in security provision and budget constraints.

Eli's local committee decided to allow Palestinian Arab workers to be employed in the construction of the community's new security command center.

In response to an inquiry from Arutz Sheva, community officials confirmed that the decision was approved by a majority vote at yesterday's committee meeting.

A statement issued on behalf of the community said, "Eli's security system has gaps that cannot be detailed in the media, for obvious reasons. Eli has been unable to obtain a response to these gaps from the Defense Ministry, the Home Front Command or the regional council".

In light of this, community officials said, "With the limited resources at its disposal, the community has chosen a long-term action plan to address the gaps. As part of this plan, we are building a command center".

Community officials confirmed the decision to employ Palestinian Arab workers and clarified that construction would be contingent on military approval of the project's security arrangements. They said, "Yesterday, at the committee meeting, a majority of committee members voted to allow Palestinian workers to take part in building the command center. Construction will proceed with military approval of the project's security arrangements. This is exactly the same as in other projects in Eli".

Community officials emphasized that Palestinian Arab workers would not be involved in installing the command center's operational systems. The statement said, "The workers' tasks will focus solely on building the infrastructure and the structure itself. The operational security infrastructure will be installed after construction of the building is completed and without Arab workers present at the site".

Residents criticized the decision in conversations with Arutz Sheva, saying, "It is unacceptable that after October 7, and after the whole of Israel stopped employing the enemy long ago, only in Eli do they insist on maintaining the absurd situation of bringing Arab workers into the community, endangering residents' lives and providing the enemy with a livelihood".