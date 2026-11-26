A moving incident took place at the Eretz Hemdah rabbinical court for monetary disputes during a hearing on a complex and contentious dispute between neighbors.

Following a heated hearing, a panel of three rabbinical judges proposed a settlement involving substantial financial compensation. The parties left to consult, returned to the courtroom and agreed to the proposal. The court approved the settlement as a binding judgment, allowing payment in 20 monthly installments at the defendants' request.

Then came an unexpected moment. Immediately after the judgment was signed, one of the defendants burst into tears and told the judges that her family was in severe financial distress and could not afford the payments.

After hearing her account, the presiding judge said he managed a charity fund and asked for her husband's PayBox details. He immediately transferred a donation of 2,000 shekels to the couple from the fund to help them comply with the judgment issued shortly before.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs shared her account of the unusual experience, saying, "After 25 years in the profession, I thought I had seen everything in courtrooms. Yesterday I discovered that there are still moments that leave you speechless".

Without compromising the plaintiffs' rights or changing the judgment, the presiding judge found a way to help the party required to pay as well.