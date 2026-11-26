תיעוד: הפיצוץ שהפיל מצוק בחדרה

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority carried out a controlled collapse of part of the kurkar sandstone cliff at Gador Beach Nature Reserve on Thursday morning, amid serious concerns that a large mass of rock above the beach could suddenly collapse.

The operation was intended to prevent a threat to the lives of hikers and visitors passing beneath the cliff, in an area where rocks can fall without warning.

The work marked the first stage of an operation to address the cliff's instability. A section of the kurkar cliff was detached in a controlled manner after a large mass of rock was identified at the top that could have collapsed onto the beach below.

Guy Levian, deputy director of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority's marine unit, stressed that the danger is not limited to Tel Gador and that extra caution is also needed along other stretches of coast where the cliffs rise above the waterline. He said, "During the work, the area was fenced off and warning signs were posted, and the public is prohibited from entering the work site. Further work is planned to stabilize the cliff. It is important to remember that a similar danger exists along many stretches of coast between Herzliya and Hadera, and people must stay away from both the cliff edge and its base."

Gador Beach Nature Reserve is considered one of the Sharon region's most notable stretches of coastline, drawing hikers, families and other visitors. Alongside the natural scenery, its tall kurkar cliffs pose a risk of falling rocks and masses of sand that can break away and collapse suddenly.

In some cases, these masses can weigh hundreds of kilograms. The danger is particularly significant on narrow stretches of beach beneath the cliffs, where visitors have limited room to move away from a collapse.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority took steps last March to expand warning measures at the reserve. Additional signs were installed along a stretch of approximately 300 meters between "Chinese Bay" and "Bay 70" to warn of the risk of cliff collapses and prohibit passage through the dangerous area.

The authority also distributed an informational video on social media showing the risks of spending time beneath kurkar cliffs. Despite the signs and public information efforts, the authority says visitors have been observed remaining beneath the cliffs over the years, sometimes ignoring safety warnings.

Kurkar cliff collapses are a known phenomenon along Israel's coast, and their frequency has increased in recent years, particularly in the Sharon region, Netanya and Tel Aviv. Contributing factors include waves striking the base of the cliffs, ongoing weathering, slope instability and surface runoff. Together, these factors can cause sections of a cliff to break away suddenly, even without warning signs visible to people on the beach.

Another cliff collapse occurred last February at Sidna Ali Beach in Herzliya. No one was injured in that incident.

Following completion of the first stage of the operation at Tel Gador, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority plans to continue work to stabilize the cliff and make the new walking trail at its top accessible. Entry to the fenced-off area is prohibited until the work is completed.