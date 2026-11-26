(JNS) There’s huge concern among Israel’s supporters that the hitherto apparently solid bond between the United States and the Jewish state is fraying fast.

The Democratic Party is lurching toward outright hostility to Israel’s existence, with more moderate members increasingly falling into line with its viciously anti-Zionist far-left and Islamist fringe.

On the other side, the Republicans can’t be relied upon to hold the line since they have spawned a venomously ignorant and bigoted faction that blames Israel for dragging America into foreign wars.

Among Americans in general, including Jews and especially among the young, support for Israel is cratering.

But a troubling response by both Israelis and defenders of the Jewish state threatens to turn this potential crisis into a catastrophe. That’s because they’re calling for Israel to bend to its attackers in order to fight them off.

This was the argument advanced on Dan Senor’s “Call Me Back" podcast last week by two contributors: the Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal; and Dr. Michael Koplow, the chief policy officer of Israel Policy Forum.

They both expressed great alarm that, with talk now surfacing among Democrats of even cutting arms sales to Israel altogether, there was little acknowledgment among Israelis of the risk that the Jewish state might soon find itself alone in a world out to destroy it.

There’s no denying this immensely dangerous turn of public opinion. But there’s precious little acknowledgement among Americans of the lethal threats that Israel is still having to confront from its mortal foes in Gaza, the “West Bank" territories of Judea and Samaria, and, above all, the undefeated and genocidal Iranian regime.

Instead, the reaction to the American fainthearts, as expressed by Eyal and Koplow, is that “Israel has got to give them something to work with."

This is getting the situation dangerously back to front.

Support for Israel in America and the West is eroding not because of anything Israel has done, but because of what they are being told Israel has done.

This consists of wall-to-wall lies, falsehoods, distortions and decontextualization, creating a malevolent narrative that’s the opposite of the truth, but is now treated as unchallengeable by a public wholly ignorant of Middle Eastern reality.

The end point of this onslaught is to turn Israel into a pariah state to soften the world up for its eventual destruction. But these Israel-defenders are reacting as if such mendacious accusations are true and Israel has failed to address them.

Eyal and Koplow appeared to think the choice lies between, on the one hand, doubling down in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies and, on the other, meeting his American detractors halfway by amending Israel’s policies on issues such as “settler violence," Gaza, and the proposed E1 development corridor between Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem.

It didn’t seem to occur to them that there’s a third way in which Israel could respond-by fighting back robustly and forensically against the lies.

According to Koplow, the issue of “settler violence" was upsetting American lawmakers most of all. “On something like settler violence, there’s really no argument," he said.

This merely showed how Koplow has himself drunk the Kool-Aid supplied on tap by the viciously anti-“settler" Israeli media, not to mention the media in the West.

There most definitely is an argument about this most neuralgic issue.

Certainly, there’s unprovoked violence against Arabs by “Hilltop Youths." This is not being properly addressed, and it must stop. But the number of Jewish delinquents involved is very small, and this violence has been blown out of all proportion by a well-funded propaganda campaign that sets up staged provocations to turn the world against Israel.

At the same time, there’s been almost zero coverage of the daily onslaught in these disputed areas by Arabs, who are attacking Jewish residents with rocks, knives and guns; ram-raiding them with cars; and stealing and poisoning their flocks of sheep and goats. And in Israeli security circles there are growing fears that another, even more lethally armed intifada is now on the cards.

Another demand by the fainthearts is to do something to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. But under the radar, the coastal enclave is still being controlled by Hamas. When Israel allowed into Gaza tens of thousands of tents and other supplies to help with the two days of flooding recently, Hamas stole them so that the West would blame Israel for denying aid. And the United Nations is said to be holding up the distribution of supplies.

Shouldn’t Israel’s defenders be stating this, as well as exposing the lie that Gaza has been freezing under what were, in reality, temperatures in the 70s since the floods?

The fainthearts, including the otherwise robust Israeli commentator Amit Segal, say that Israel must show movement toward a Palestinian state. But why?

After Oct. 7, there’s an overwhelming realization in Israel that such a state would expose the most populous central areas of the country to even more devastating attack from the strategic hilltops of Judea and Samaria. Shouldn’t that case be forcefully made instead?

America is apparently losing patience with Israeli foot-dragging over the implementation of the Board of Peace reconstruction plan in Gaza. But the culprit is Hamas.

The board’s roadmap for reconstruction says disarmament by Hamas should start straight after it has complied with the Sharm el-Sheikh protocols ending all military activity.

In July, after Israel and Hamas agreed to the roadmap, the board’s high commissioner for Gaza, Nikolay Mladenov, explained that disarmament and reconstruction would proceed in stages. Hamas would disarm in one area, answered by a partial Israeli military withdrawal.

But Hamas is refusing to give up its heavy weaponry. As a result of this refusal to disarm, Israel is unsurprisingly refusing to withdraw. In a reprise of its manipulative stalling tactics during the hostage negotiations, Hamas is merely giving a worthless commitment to disarm and expecting Israel to cave in.

Despite this patently unreasonable behavior by Hamas, the Board of Peace has attacked Israel for frustrating progress. Even though it also criticized Hamas, the board’s senior adviser, Josh Gruenbaum, has accused Israel of blocking the board from testing Hamas’s commitment to hand over weapons. Gruenbaum even threatened that the board would have to hand back its mandate to the United Nations if progress wasn’t made soon.

There’s a deeply worrying trend among some Israel supporters, including some American and British Jews, to blame Israel for its own demonization.

The Trump administration’s Middle East negotiator, Jared Kushner, has warned in New York Magazine that Israel is heading toward “global-pariah status" because of its failure to implement the Board of Peace plan. He has also said that Hamas has been defeated.

These claims-with the disgraceful implied threat-are utterly lamentable.

According to an assessment by Israeli security agencies, Hamas still has between 30,000 and 40,000 members. Security officials believe that the terrorist outfit has restored a significant part of its underground infrastructure in areas not controlled by the Israel Defense Forces. “We are ready to carry out another attack like the one on Oct. 7," Hamas authorities reportedly warned last month.

The reason Hamas has regrouped and rearmed like this is because of the negotiation strategy to which Kushner and his father-in-law, U.S. President Donald Trump, are wedded. Trump forbade Israel from finishing off Hamas in Gaza. Now the terrorist group once again presents a threat that, although diminished, still has the power to do Israel great harm.

Israel should certainly do something about its parlous international standing. It should do what it has so irresponsibly failed to do-respond proactively, aggressively and robustly to the trillion-dollar campaign waged against it over the past five decades by turning truth and lies inside out.

The pro-Israel milksops are failing to grasp the full monstrosity of the onslaught against Israel and the Jewish people.

Kushner and Gruenbaum’s America is handing Israel a choice: in effect, commit suicide, or we’ll kill you.

To find Israel’s defenders urging the first option is beyond distressing. The only sane course is for Israel and its true defenders to stand their ground and fight for truth, justice and civilization.

Melanie Phillips, a British journalist, broadcaster and author, writes a weekly column for JNS. Currently a columnist for The Times of London, her new book, Fighting the Hate: A Handbook for Jews Under Siege, has just been published by Wicked Son. Her previous book, The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West and Why Only They Can Save It, was published in 2025. Access her work at: melaniephillips.substack.com.