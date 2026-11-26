A 16-year-old terrorist from the village of Duma in Samaria was arrested on suspicion of involvement in placing a suspicious object near a spring in the area, after a bag containing a spent grenade was found at the site, with a knife and a PLO flag beside it.

An examination by security forces determined that it was a dummy explosive device.

While the suspicious object was being dealt with, the Samaria District's crime-fighting unit opened an investigation.

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Investigators began gathering evidence and using intelligence capabilities. Following questioning, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect would later be brought before a court, where they would request an extension of his detention to allow proceedings to continue.