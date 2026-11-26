Thanksgiving means different things to different people. For some, it’s a day off from work. For others, an opportunity to get together with friends and family. For the Jewish people, Thanksgiving isn’t a day, it’s a way of life. As our matriarch, Leah, said upon naming her fourth son, Yehuda, “Ha’paam odeh es Hashem, this time I will give thanks to God." The Sforno (Ovadiah ben Yaakov Sforno, 1470-1550) explains that we are known as Yehudim as a way of highlighting the importance and centrality of gratitude at the core of our religious personality. So, whether you eat turkey at a festive meal or just enjoy the time to yourself, Thanksgiving offers us an opportunity to work on gratitude.

In October of 1863, President Abraham Lincoln officially declared the last Thursday in November “as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise." In the proclamation Lincoln wrote:

"The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever-watchful providence of Almighty God. In the midst of a civil war of unequalled magnitude and severity, ... peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed everywhere except in the theatre of military conflict.

"Needful diversions of wealth and of strength from the fields of peaceful industry to the national defense, have not arrested the plough, the shuttle or the ship. ... Population has steadily increased, notwithstanding the waste that has been made in the camp, the siege, and the battlefield; ... No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy."

In the midst of a brutal civil war that pitted brother against brother, a war that created countless widows, orphans, and shattered dreams, Lincoln reminded us that gratitude is not the recognition that everything is good, but the ability to recognize the good even when everything is not.

It is easy to express gratitude when things are good. It’s even easier to do it when things are great. The true test of one’s gratitude mettle is the ability to experience and express gratitude for the beautiful things in life even when life is difficult and filled with adversity.

In this week’s parsha Yaakov encounters Esav after a decades-long separation.

Yaakov sends a generous gift to his brother, and Esav responds, “Yesh li rav - Brother, I have a lot. Thank you for your generosity, but I already have plenty." To which Yaakov responds, “Please my brother, accept my gift - yesh li kol - for I have everything."

The holy Maggid of Mezritch (Rabbi Dov Ber of Mezritch, 1704-1772) highlights the difference in attitude between Esav and Yaakov. Esav considered himself to have plenty, but Yaakov felt like he had everything. The difference was not necessarily in what they possessed, but in how they viewed what they had. Through his profound sense of gratitude, what Yaakov had transformed into everything he needed.

On this Thanksgiving we find ourselves in what feels like a new chapter of America’s narrative. There is a marked increase in antisemitism. We hear elected officials making what often feels like inflammatory, bordering on reckless, statements about the State of Israel and the relationship between the land and the Jewish nation. We see the venomous hate spewed on social media. For many being visibly Jewish in public creates feelings of fear and anxiety.

We must find a way to counter this negativity. We must engage in proper advocacy and education. We must, as my dear friend and our OU CEO, Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph says, create an atmosphere of pro-semitism within greater society. We must hold on to, embrace, and live our Judaism in an even louder and more committed fashion. But we must also see the good. We must express our profound gratitude for this great nation, the United States of America, and all of the incredible opportunities it has afforded us.

This great country has allowed us to flourish, accomplish, and contribute. We do not only express thanksgiving when things are perfect - we express our gratitude for all we have, even when we do not have it all.

Our sacred avoda is to take a legal holiday and turn it into a mindset. Find the power of gratitude even when things aren’t exactly as you would want them to be. There is no marriage, friendship, or life relationship which can’t use some (or a lot of) work. But the need for additional work should never obscure the beauty which lies within the sacred bond between people. When we look in the mirror, introspect, and take personalistic inventory, we must be brave and honest enough to see what is broken and in need of repair.

But never let the brokenness prevent you from celebrating your wins and accomplishments. Personal gratitude and a sense of pride from my accomplishments, all while being fully aware of my shortcomings, is what paves the way to personal success.

A little more than 163 years ago, President Lincoln urged a nation torn apart by war that even in the darkest of times there is always something for which to be thankful. This Thanksgiving, whether we celebrate with turkey or simply enjoy a quiet day, let us strive to live with Yaakov Avinu’s perspective of "yesh li kol". We may not have it all, but we have so much for which to be grateful.

Rabbi Shmuel Silberis OU Executive Vice President