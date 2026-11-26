Ezra Frech, a Jewish Paralympic gold medalist, became the newest victor of "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday night.

With the help of his professional dancing partner Daniella Karagach, also Jewish, he became the show’s youngest male winner at 21, and its first amputee winner.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this experience would be so magical," Frech said in a post-victory interview. He added that he was "grateful to represent the disabled community."

In one show-stopping moment, Frech, who wears a prosthetic leg, and Karagach navigated his prosthetic falling off mid-dance on their way to a perfect score.

"He did a lift on one leg with my whole body!" Karagach said.

"All I remember is my leg coming off and you yelling, ‘Put your leg on!’" Frech said.

Frech grew up in Los Angeles, the son of Persian Jewish actress Bahar Soomekh, who fled Tehran as a 5-year-old. Because of a congenital abnormality, he was born missing his left knee and shinbone.

Alongside his father, Clayton Frech, Ezra founded Angel City Sports in 2013, a nonprofit that provides sports opportunities for people with physical disabilities.

His two gold medals in the 2024 Paris Paralympics came in the 100-meter dash and the T63 high jump.