Religious Zionist Torah education continues to expand, with a series of initiatives to establish new yeshivas and preparatory academies across Israel, alongside the expansion of established yeshivas through new branches.

At Kibbutz Lavi in the Galilee, Rabbi Shai Weizman, a rabbi with the Tzohar organization and a graduate of the Kiryat Shmona Yeshiva, is establishing a new yeshiva preparatory academy.

In Hebron, Rabbi Ido Cohen, a graduate of the Beit El Yeshiva and a full-time Torah scholar at the Nir Yeshiva, is establishing a new Torah-focused pre-military academy.

In Beit El, the "Be'or Panecha" yeshiva is being established under the leadership of Rabbi Uriel Muati, a graduate of the Beit El Yeshiva. The yeshiva was founded with the blessing and encouragement of local rabbinic authorities and leading Torah scholars Rabbi Zalman Melamed, Rabbi Ariel Bareli and Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

In Kadima-Tzoran in the Sharon region, a new advanced yeshiva is being established, to be headed by Rabbi Erez Ashkenazi of Eli. Rabbi David Giami will serve as its president.

The Nahariya Hesder Yeshiva, which combines Torah study with military service, is also expanding its activities by opening a preparatory academy branch, to be headed by Rabbi Osher Ben Simhon.

In the Golan Heights, a new hesder yeshiva is being established in Katzrin under the leadership of Rabbi Osher Tabibi, a resident of the town who previously served as deputy head of the Tzfat Hesder Yeshiva and head of Katzrin's community beit midrash.

In Tel Aviv, Rabbi Arik Kimchi of the Jaffa Yeshiva is working to establish a branch in the Hatikva neighborhood. This is the second attempt to establish the branch, after the previous effort did not come to fruition.

Another initiative is the establishment of the Neria Yeshiva, to be headed by Rabbi Shai Hirsch, a graduate of the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, a researcher at Torah institutes named after the Hanazir Rabbi and Rabbi Goren, and a teacher of Jewish faith at various yeshivas. This, too, is a second attempt to establish the yeshiva.