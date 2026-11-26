When British counter-terrorism officers showed up at Mojtaba Pourmohsen’s door in London one Saturday afternoon, the British-Iranian journalist was ill-prepared for the impact that visit would have on his life. “There is a potential threat against you at this address," one of the officers told him. “You must leave immediately."

Since that day, Pourmohsen has lived in dozens of hotels and safe houses under armed guard, in an effort to thwart Tehran’s repeated attempts to assassinate him. He has been forced to relocate every three days.

“Over the last two years, I’ve seen more police officers than ordinary people." Pourmohsen, who works for Iran International-an independent, Persian-language broadcaster-spoke to The Sunday Times about his situation, following the conviction this month of two Iranian migrants for spying on him and a colleague on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. His colleague Kambiz Hosseini, a cartoonist who was also placed under surveillance, has left the UK for the United States.

Another Iran International journalist, Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed in the leg outside his home in Wimbledon. “I’m like a ghost in London; it’s as if there’s a team of killers following you everywhere," says Pourmohsen.

Meanwhile, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Saied Reza Ameli, who served as secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution from 2019 to 2023 (a body involved in shaping the mandatory hijab policy during the crackdowns of 2019-2022)-was set to appear as a keynote speaker at a London conference on Islamophobia. The thirteenth conference of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, titled “Artificial Intelligence and Islamophobia," will take place on December 13. Ameli held his position until January 17, 2023, serving under Iranian presidents Hassan Rouhani and Ebrahim Raisi.

During Ameli’s four-year tenure, the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution-one of Iran’s most powerful ideological policymaking bodies-oversaw some of the most significant crackdowns on protesters, women, students, and civil society. The two most prominent instances were the protests of November 2019, during which Iranian security forces killed hundreds of demonstrators, and the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom" uprising, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police. Ameli was sanctioned by Canada in February 2023.

At least eight officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have delivered addresses to British students. In an online talk, IRGC General Saeed Ghasemi denied the Holocaust and urged students to join the struggle against those he termed “oppressors and occupiers"-referring to the Israelis. Furthermore, Ezzatollah Zarghami-a former IRGC commander and former Minister of Cultural Heritage-participated in a Zoom session for British students, despite being under sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom.

The choice of London is no coincidence; the city offers visibility, academic networks, and a cultural climate in which the denunciation of Islamophobia is met with a favorable reception.

The think tank France 2050 has published a report revealing how Iran has worked to “shape politics and the media in an attempt to sow chaos." According to Gilles Platret, mayor of Chalon-sur-Saône in eastern France and the study’s lead author, Tehran has succeeded in extending its ideological and political influence into Western societies. “Iranian infiltration has acted like a poison-drop by drop-and is now spreading and corroding," the report states.

Former police officer Matthieu Ghadiri told Emmanuel Razavi and Jean-Marie Montali, authors of the book “La Pieuvre de Téhéran" (“Tehran’s Octopus," published by Éditions du Cerf), that he was approached by Iranian intelligence services while living an ordinary life as a student.

The German Körber Foundation hosted Hossein Mousavian-who served as Tehran’s ambassador to Germany from 1990 to 1997 and has been accused by certain activists of playing a pivotal role in the assassination of 24 Iranian dissidents in Europe during the 1990s.

When a regime that has killed in the name of the hijab is given a platform to speak about discrimination, the term “human rights" becomes merely a weapon in the hands of regimes intent on subverting the West from within.