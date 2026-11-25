When Iran needs someone to spy on its opponents abroad or to strike American and Israeli interests, it rarely goes looking for a true believer in the Iranian project. It is willing to settle for someone in need of money, a criminal for hire, or a sympathizer with a political cause who can easily be recruited under Iran’s banner.

The job may begin with a photograph of a location or a scrap of information about a person, while the handler knows exactly what it will be used for. Tehran can thus hire people with no creed or loyalty to the regime, widening the circle of operatives without widening the circle of believers.

In Britain, arrests near the Royal Air Force base at Fairford on September 27, 2026, opened an investigation into a suspected plot. On October 12, the British government said the plot was “highly likely" to have been coordinated in Iran and “almost certainly" directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and pledged to pursue the criminal networks Tehran uses and their financing. The same day, more than two dozen countries issued a joint statement backing Britain’s attribution and condemning Iranian state threats, citing a campaign of attacks across Europe that targeted Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and American interests.

Motives vary with the people and places Tehran targets. To find recruits in parts of the Arab world, Iran draws on regional conflicts, sectarian identity and claims that destroying the Israeli state is a sacred duty. Political mobilization gives a recruit a language of justification, and his affiliated group gives him trusted contacts and social cover. Many observers see the “Palestinian Arab cause" as a lucrative business for regimes that use it to justify their policies, only to drop it once it stops paying.

The traders change, while the “Palestinian Arab cause" remains unresolved. Through this trade, Tehran draws the region’s young men into its service, selling them espionage against their own countries as a sacred duty. Tehran reaps the gains; the recruits pay the price.

The trade continues online, where accounts borrow the symbols of the “Palestinian Arab cause" and offer cash for cooperation. Recorded Future, a threat intelligence firm, identified a recruitment network operating under the name “Handala," found Arabic messages mixing political rhetoric with cash offers, and assessed that the network was tied to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence.

Political rhetoric gives some recruits a reason to sign on, but cash alone can draw others. On October 16, 2026, a British court sentenced a Norwegian, Johannes Natland, to 20 years for conspiracy to murder. He had been offered 25,000 euros to carry out a killing. Police said he took the assignment from someone in the Foxtrot network, which Britain and the United States have sanctioned for organizing violence against Jewish and Israeli targets on Iran’s behalf.

Paid recruitment buys more than an operative. Inside Israel, it buys access to places and people that a foreign intelligence officer would struggle to reach. An Israeli’s need for cash may be enough to get him to take a first job, with no conversion to Tehran’s cause. In September 2024, Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency warned that recruiters target users of job sites, money transfer apps and cryptocurrency platforms with paid offers that look harmless at first, then escalate to arson and assault.

Whoever takes that first photograph may never learn who will use it or why. The handler assembles scattered tasks into a single operation; the person holding the camera need not know what a middleman knows, and the middleman need not know the full aims of those at the top. Some do not know the goal; others avoid asking so the payments keep coming. The apparatus keeps the aim to itself and buys from each person exactly what it needs.

In Germany, target scouting and the search for a hit man came together in a single plot. On October 15, 2026, a Hamburg court sentenced two men to eight and a half and four and a half years in prison for spying and preparing attacks on Tehran’s behalf. The court found that the main defendant was tied to the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. He had scouted targets including the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the president of the German-Israeli Society and a Jewish-owned shop in Berlin, and had enlisted his accomplice to find a gunman to kill the society’s president.

Tehran also uses gang bosses to line up hit men. In the United States, the price reached $500,000 in the plot to kill the Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad. In March 2026, Asif Merchant was convicted over a plot to target American politicians and officials. According to the Justice Department, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had tasked him with finding “mafia" figures to carry out missions including assassinations. But the man he recruited went to the authorities, and the people he took for hired killers were undercover officers.

This range of channels and middlemen shows that Tehran is building a capability that reaches beyond its ideological base. It can choose people and parcel out tasks flexibly, and the chain from operative to commander becomes harder to follow. But concealing that chain does not erase it, and counterintelligence agencies can still trace it back to its source.

The fight rarely stops at exposing operatives abroad. During the regional war earlier this year, heavy Israeli retaliatory strikes reached the intelligence leadership inside Iran itself. In March 2026, the Israeli military said it had struck more than 10 Ministry of Intelligence sites and later killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in Tehran, linking him to operations against Israeli and American targets worldwide and against Iranian dissidents.

This is where Tehran’s math breaks down. It can buy a new operative after the last one falls. But replacing a handler, a command center and years of accumulated relationships costs far more than paying a hired hand. As I read it, these operations widen the circle of enemies hunting Iranian networks and give Israel more reason to strike Iranian leaders on Iranian soil.

A state that exports assassination and sabotage through middlemen can hardly control where the confrontation ends. Nor can it assume that the borders it crosses to serve its interests will shield its own agencies and leaders from a furious response.

Dr Salem AlKetbi is an Emirati political analyst