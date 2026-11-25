A woman whose leg became trapped between a light rail car and a station platform in Jerusalem was freed on Thursday evening by Fire and Rescue Service crews following a complex rescue operation using specialized equipment.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in an accident on Jerusalem's light rail, during which a pedestrian's leg became trapped in the gap between a train car and the platform.

Fire and rescue crews from the capital's fire station district were dispatched to the scene following the report. Firefighters used specialized rescue equipment and worked cautiously due to the position of the woman's leg and concerns that any uncontrolled movement of the car or movement during the rescue could worsen her injury.

Firefighters succeeded in freeing the woman's leg and handed her over to medical personnel at the scene for further treatment.

The incident commander, senior fire officer Rami Meir, said, "This was a complex and challenging incident, as any uncontrolled movement could worsen the trapped woman's injury. The firefighters worked professionally, sensitively and very quickly using specialized tools, and managed to rescue her safely and hand her over to medical personnel at the scene for further treatment".