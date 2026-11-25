حريق هائل.. مشاهد تظهر لحظة انفجار سيارة المواد البترولية في الجيزة بمصر

A truck carrying petroleum products overturned and exploded on the Ring Road in Egypt’s Giza Governorate on Wednesday evening. Egypt’s Health Ministry reported 30 deaths and 15 injuries in a preliminary count.

Initial findings indicated that the driver lost control of the truck and struck a concrete barrier above Tunnel 10 in the Warraq district. A series of explosions followed, leaving an apocalyptic scene on the highway as numerous vehicles burned. Traffic came to a halt on the road toward Al-Haram as firefighters worked to contain the flames and authorities diverted motorists away from the scene.

Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported, citing sources, that the truck belonged to an individual who worked in construction. The sources said Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry did not own the vehicle.

The Health Ministry dispatched 39 ambulances. Crews took the injured to Zayed Specialized Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital, and Warraq Central Hospital.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar placed the ministry’s central crisis room and nearby hospitals on heightened alert. He sent his deputies, Dr. Mohamed El-Tayeb and Dr. Amr Kandil, to oversee the response at the crash site and at the hospitals receiving the injured.

Giza prosecutors opened an investigation and assigned forensic specialists to examine the wreckage, determine the cause of the fire, and assess the damage. A prosecution team went to the scene to inspect the vehicles and gather accounts from the injured.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly spoke by phone with the health and social solidarity ministers about medical care and emergency relief. He offered his condolences to the victims’ families and directed officials to provide treatment for the injured and compensation for those affected.