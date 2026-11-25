Three New York City Council members are calling for a civil rights investigation into the cancellation of a recent Hunter College event that was set to include the campus Hillel among its participants.

The Undergraduate Student Government called off the Cultural Arts Night on Nov. 14, two days before its scheduled date. In an initial Instagram statement, the student leaders said that they “failed" and that the event “should never have moved forward" because it did not align with their values.

They followed up with a second post that cited safety concerns regarding the event and pledged the student government’s commitment “to fostering a welcoming environment for students of all cultures, religions, identities and backgrounds."

Eric Dinowitz, chair of the New York City Council’s Jewish Caucus, told the Times of Israel on Nov. 16 that he was calling for a civil rights investigation into the cancellation, which he said “appears to be another chapter in the troubling history of antisemitism at CUNY and Hunter."

Hunter College acknowledged that day in a statement that circumstances surrounding the event had “become the subject of some speculation" and said that administrators were working with the student government to clarify its intentions.

Two days later, Nancy Cantor, president of Hunter College, published a letter to students explaining that the Undergraduate Student Government canceled the Cultural Arts Night because too few student groups agreed to co-sponsor it.

“It is very important first and foremost for our college community members to know that the event was not cancelled by USG in order to exclude Hillel, which was among the early co-sponsors of the event," Cantor stated.

“At the same time, we are deeply concerned by reports that some groups withdrew their co-sponsorship of the event because of Hillel’s announced participation," she added.

Cantor said the college was “investigating those circumstances under CUNY and Hunter policies on discrimination and harassment." She cautioned against characterizing the nature of the cancellation until those efforts had concluded.

By Friday, however, Dinowitz and two other council members sent a letter to Félix Matos Rodríguez, chancellor of the City University of New York, urging the institution to launch a Title VI civil rights investigation.

Dinowitz and two council colleagues, Virginia Maloney and Lynn Schulman, noted that any group’s exclusion because of its members’ actual or perceived shared ancestry or national origin would violate Title VI.

“We therefore ask that CUNY Central initiate and oversee a Title VI investigation into the cancellation of this event and ensure accountability for any discriminatory conduct," they said.

The council members cited past incidents they described as antisemitism and exclusion at Hunter College, including a 2024 protest at which demonstrators chanted “Jews on campus pick a side."

“Given the tumult at Hunter, CUNY has the obligation to redouble its efforts and increase its investment in bringing all communities together at Hunter and promoting positive dialogue," the lawmakers stated.

Asked to address Dinowitz’s demands, a spokesperson for Hunter College told JTA in a statement that the institution “is conducting a timely and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cancellation" and that the results “will determine whether university policy was violated."

Hunter College “will not hesitate to take action if so," the spokesperson said.