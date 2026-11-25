Musician and social media personality Shahar Ashkenazi simply wanted an evening to herself.

After several busy months in which she felt she was struggling to keep up with the pace of life, she bought a ticket to a concert by singer Ishay Ribo. But last Sunday, she discovered that the concert had already taken place on Saturday night and that she had forgotten to attend.

A video she recorded of herself crying after the discovery spread rapidly on social media, eventually reaching Ribo himself, who offered her a ticket to another concert.

In an interview with Israel National News, Ashkenazi described how the events unfolded, the responses she received and the significance she finds in the story from a perspective of faith.

Ashkenazi, 24, said she had recently been under considerable pressure, both in running her business and in her personal life. Despite her successes, she felt she needed a break.

She shared, "I felt like I was about to collapse". One day, she came across an Instagram advertisement for an Ishay Ribo concert and spontaneously decided to buy a ticket.

She explained that she was not looking for an outing with friends, but rather an opportunity to pause and appreciate how far she had come. She recalled, "I don't even need anyone with me. I just want to go and celebrate this whirlwind I've been experiencing over the past few months".

But amid all her tasks and commitments, she forgot one important detail: to put the concert date in her calendar.

On Sunday, while scrolling through Instagram, Ashkenazi came across a story posted by a vocal coach she knows who works with Ribo. The footage showed the singer performing, and Ashkenazi recognized the venue where she herself was supposed to have been.

At first, she thought it was a coincidence, but within moments she began to suspect that she had forgotten the concert date. She hurried to check her calendar and, finding no entry for the event, searched her phone for the details of the ticket she had purchased.

When she realized that the concert had taken place the previous evening, she burst into tears. She said, "What this concert was supposed to do was give me strength, give me some breathing room". But instead of the relief she had expected, she was overwhelmed by harsh self-criticism.

She said she was angry with herself precisely because the ticket was meant to be a personal gift in recognition of her hard work and achievements. Instead of celebrating, she felt that forgetting the concert reflected her inability to pause and take care of herself.

At some point, she noticed how much she was blaming herself and decided to turn on her phone's camera and talk about her feelings. For about five minutes, she recorded herself crying and describing her frustration.

Initially, Ashkenazi posted only a short clip from the video to her Instagram story, without explaining exactly what had happened. She said she had barely posted any content recently because she had been so busy, and wanted at least to share something from her day.

But the post concerned her followers and friends, who began messaging and calling to find out what had happened.

Ashkenazi, who did not want to recount her mistake repeatedly and relive the disappointment each time, decided to publish the full video. She thought she would delete it the next day and that, in the meantime, it would spare her the need to explain the story to each of her friends.

Before long, however, the video began attracting numerous views and comments. Social media users wrote that the story had touched them, while others offered to help her attend another concert.

She said the video reached about 10,000 views in less than an hour. While on a video call with a friend who was trying to cheer her up, she still did not realize how widely it had spread.

When she ended the call and checked the comments, she discovered that Ishay Ribo had also responded to the video and offered to arrange a ticket for another concert. She recalled, "I see a comment from Ishay Ribo, and I think I'm imagining things". She added, "My eyes are trembling as I read it".

She said the offer came while she was still struggling to process the fact that she had missed the original concert.

"It felt like a hug from the Holy One, blessed be He"

For Ashkenazi, the rapid shift from deep disappointment to excitement became a personal reminder about faith and the unexpected ways events can unfold.

She said, "I thought it was the worst thing that could happen to me at that moment", describing how her feelings changed completely within a short time.

The next morning, she discovered that the Israel Bidur entertainment page had also shared her video alongside Ribo's response, bringing it to an even wider audience.

She said, "It felt like a hug from the Holy One, blessed be He. I have no way to explain it. God simply came down and gave me a kiss".

She said that, alongside her excitement over Ribo's gesture, she was particularly moved by the personal messages she received. Social media users told her that the story had given them strength during difficult periods, including family challenges and personal hardships.

She said, "People sent me messages saying it strengthened their belief that everything happens for the best, and even if you don't see it now, it's just around the corner".

Asked whether she had indeed received a ticket to another concert, Ashkenazi confirmed that Ribo's team had already contacted her. She said, "There's a ticket, there's a ticket. His team actually contacted me and asked for my phone number, and, God willing, a ticket will be waiting for me at the box office".

Asked how she would make sure not to miss the next concert as well, she laughed and said that many social media users had already volunteered to remind her of the date.

She said she was not expected to attend alone this time, either. Followers who had seen the story told her they had bought tickets themselves and planned to attend the concert. Ashkenazi added that she had already put the event in her calendar so she would not repeat the same mistake.

Although she had initially intended to delete the video, Ashkenazi decided to leave it on her Instagram account. She explained, "I left it up because it's a lesson in faith". She said that the fact that such a personal and vulnerable video had given others strength mattered more to her than the embarrassment of sharing footage of herself crying.

She said, "If it gave someone strength, then who am I to take it down because I'm crying? I'm leaving it up because I know it gives people strength, and if it strengthens others, that's our purpose in this world".

Toward the end of the interview, Ashkenazi was asked whether the public's warm response to the video had given her the strength she had originally hoped to find at the concert.

She said the entire experience had been far greater than anything she had planned. She said, "I think they say that you make plans, but the Holy One, blessed be He, knows how to plan everything much better than you do".

She added, "I felt that I thought I knew what kind of peace of mind I needed, what kind of quiet I needed, but God said: I'm planning something much bigger than that for you".

Ashkenazi stressed that Ribo had played a significant part in the story for her. She said she did not know him personally, but as a musician who also performs songs of faith, she sees him as a source of inspiration for her own work.

She said, "Ishay Ribo truly is a messenger of the Holy One, blessed be He", adding that his songs inspire her by showing how themes of faith can be brought to a broad audience.

At the end of the interview, she described how she had felt since posting the video, "I've gained strength, I'm absolutely glowing, I have enough fuel for the next 40 years".