IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Wednesday that the military is returning to training after three years of fighting and will seek to ease the burden on reservists in 2027. He spoke during an exercise by the Nahal Brigade’s 50th “Bazelet" Battalion at the National Ground Training Center.

“We continue to strengthen our defenses along all borders and protect communities from forward defensive areas. At the same time, we are increasing the IDF’s readiness to resume combat operations," Zamir said.

The battalion practiced offensive operations and urban warfare. Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Ground Forces chief Maj. Gen. Nadav Lotan, and commanders from the 162nd Division, the Nahal Brigade, and the training center joined Zamir for the visit.

Meeting with officers from the company level and above, Zamir urged them to use the exercise to sharpen individual and unit skills, reinforce discipline, and build cohesion. He thanked the battalion for its service across three fronts.

“You fought in Gaza, struck Hezbollah’s terrorist strongholds in southern Lebanon, and went on to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria," he told the commanders.

Zamir said threats that emerged over the past year require troops to adapt how they operate. He urged commanders to use the exercise to identify weaknesses, improve coordination, and put lessons into practice. “A successful exercise is one from which lessons are learned," he said.

Turning to reserve service, Zamir said, “As part of the operational schedule for 2027, efforts will be made to ease the burden on reservists and reduce the heavy demands placed upon them after three years of war."