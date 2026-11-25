Likud has filed an appeal with the Jerusalem District Court against the results of the election for the 26th Knesset, alleging irregularities in the electoral process and the determination of the results.

The appeal, led by attorney Ilan Bombach, was filed with the Jerusalem District Court, sitting as a court for administrative affairs, under the provisions of the Knesset Elections Law. In the 28-page legal document, Likud details a series of claims concerning the integrity of the electoral process, the handling of voting results and the court's authority to grant remedies when flaws are found in the process.

At the heart of the appeal is Likud's argument that irregularities in the electoral process require judicial intervention.

The appellants ask the court not to limit its review to the formal process of certifying the results, but also to examine their claims regarding the integrity of the voting process and the potential implications of irregularities.

One of the remedies sought in the appeal is the annulment of voting results at polling stations where irregularities have been alleged, and the holding of repeat voting at those stations.

The appeal cites provisions of the Knesset Elections Law and case law addressing the integrity of electoral procedures, the protection of electoral integrity and the circumstances in which voting results may be annulled.