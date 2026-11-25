Aya Shechter, chief operating officer of the Israeli-American Council (IAC), spoke in an interview with Arutz Sheva about sentiments in Jewish communities across the United States amid political changes and increasingly vocal antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric.

Shechter said, "We are hearing a great deal of concern, fear and anger over statements made both during the midterm election campaign and afterward by people who are supposed to represent all citizens and communities". She cited names such as Abdul El-Sayed and Mamdani, saying that although they try to reassure Jewish communities, their conduct does the opposite, fueling attacks against them.

Shechter described anti-Jewish activities taking place across America, ranging from attempts to organize institutional boycotts of Jewish organizations to incidents targeting individuals. An Israeli flag was burned in one location, swastikas were drawn in another, and elsewhere there have been calls to boycott Jewish-owned businesses and professionals, including Jewish psychologists whose services some people have decided not to use. There have also been calls to boycott an Israeli film festival that has been held for more than 30 years.

She said, "We receive inquiries from families whose children encounter antisemitism. It might be a book presented during library time that conveys pro-Palestinian messages to very young children through an innocent story, or math questions that take on another dimension, asking: If Gaza's population was a certain number in a given year and a certain number of people were killed, what does that mean for Gaza's population today?" Jewish children, Shechter said, also encounter swastikas drawn on their school lockers.

Shechter noted that different communities are trying to learn from one another about how to respond and protect themselves. Her organization has also established 'IAC Magen,' which trains American Jews in various communities to take a more active role in protecting their communities and addressing such incidents.

Efforts to address these incidents sometimes bring a sense that the struggle is hopeless. She said, "We stood outside theaters showing NZA and tried to talk to people, but not many wanted to speak with us. It seems that no matter what messages we want to convey or how much we want to talk, people do not want to listen".

Shechter said the response needs to match the current generation's communication needs: catchy, brief messages, perhaps even rhyming, without complexities, data or facts. She said, "This is not a generation equipped to retain complex messages".

Asked whether Israeli government ministries assist the communities, Shechter noted the restrictions under US law on her organization, as an American organization, receiving assistance from foreign countries. As a result, it cannot receive substantial assistance, but research and data compiled in Israel by research bodies and government agencies help the organization and its staff in their public advocacy efforts and the battle over narratives.