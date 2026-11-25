Detonation of Iowa Ammunition Plant

The US Army destroyed the nation’s stockpile of lead azide Wednesday morning in a controlled blast at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. The plant held roughly five tons of the explosive compound, which military officials warned could detonate on its own as temperatures fell.

Video taken several miles from the plant showed two white clouds rising over the site and quickly dispersing. Before the blast, officials had urged people living within five miles of the plant to leave the area to avoid potential exposure to lead dust.

The stockpile had been in Iowa since 2009, when the military gathered supplies from bases across the country and stored them in case they were needed again, said Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Workers discovered during a routine inspection in March that the material in storage had begun to crystallize.

“Inaction is no longer an option," Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who commanded the operation, said Tuesday. Army experts had reviewed other ways to dispose of the material in the plant’s 68 barrels and concluded that destroying it on site posed the least danger.

Residents and farmers had raised concerns that the blast could spread lead dust over homes, crops, and livestock. Environmental groups challenged the emergency permit issued by the Environmental Protection Agency, arguing that residents had received too little notice and that the agency had failed to show why detonation was the safest option.

On Monday, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit lifted its temporary order blocking the operation. The judges acknowledged “the very real risks presented by the Army’s planned detonation" but concluded that an uncontrolled explosion posed a greater danger.

The Army had originally planned to carry out the blast the previous Friday. The delay gave crews time to put additional barriers around the storage bunkers and wait for more favorable winds. Wednesday’s forecast called for a breeze toward the southwest, away from Burlington and the Mississippi River.

The EPA said it had collected more than 1,200 samples of air, soil, and water around the plant before the blast. Its air testing had detected no lead ahead of the operation. The agency said it expected a brief rise in airborne lead after the detonation and would report air-monitoring data at five-minute intervals.