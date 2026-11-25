העקיצה של מירי רגב ליעקב אשר

Minister Miri Regev encountered MK Yaakov Asher at the Knesset on Wednesday afternoon, where he had met with the prime minister, and took a jab at him amid reports of a rapprochement between United Torah Judaism and the Eisenkot bloc.

"Ashkenazi haredim cannot be trusted", Regev told Asher, who responded with a smile. "I married a Polish man, and this is how things stand", she added.

The United Torah Judaism chairman ended the exchange by saying, "She is speaking from personal experience".

Shortly after the exchange, the Eisenkot bloc, including the Arab parties, voted against a bill proposed by MKs Meir Porush and Eliakim Stark to suspend arrests, investigations and enforcement proceedings against haredi draft evaders.

Following the vote, Porush sharply criticized the lawmakers who opposed the measure, against the backdrop of ongoing talks between the bloc and his party.

"It is very regrettable that such a large group of Knesset members refuses to face reality and acknowledge that the arrests only cause harm", Porush said. "I call on Knesset members from all factions to engage in soul-searching and reconsider their position. You cannot give interviews saying you want to resolve the issue while allowing the rift in the nation to deepen further and further".

Porush linked the vote to United Torah Judaism's position on conscription, making clear that his party regards the demand as nonnegotiable in political talks. "United Torah Judaism has been and remains committed first and foremost to resolving the status of yeshiva students, and this is an absolute condition".

Shas said in response to the vote, "Eisenkot, Liberman and their partners in the left-wing bloc, who make grand promises about their intention to resolve the status of yeshiva students, voted today against the basic bill to halt arrests until a new government is formed. They are choosing to continue mistreating Torah students and holding them hostage for political purposes. Nothing more needs to be said".