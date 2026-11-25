בן גביר התפרץ: "טמבל, מטומטם"

An uproar erupted in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday during a debate on the muezzin bill, as National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir clashed with Arab lawmakers and Deputy Knesset Speaker Eitan Ginzburg, who was chairing the session.

During the confrontation, Arab lawmakers shouted at Ben Gvir, "Out, out". The minister responded, "You get out, your families get out, terror supporters get out".

Deputy Speaker Ginzburg intervened in an attempt to restore order, but Ben-Gvir also directed harsh remarks at him, calling him "a biased fool, an idiot".

Following the remarks, Ginzburg asked Ben Gvir to leave the plenum. In response, the minister instructed all ministers present in the chamber to leave with him. Their departure left the plenum without a government representative, and the debate continued without a minister on duty.

The confrontation took place during a debate on the acoustic terrorism bill, known as the muezzin bill, introduced by Otzma Yehudit lawmakers Limor Son Har-Melech and Chanamel Dorfman.

The bill sought to regulate the use of loudspeaker systems in mosques by requiring a special permit from the environmental protection minister.

The bill's sponsors also sought to authorize police to shut down loudspeaker systems operating in violation of the rules and seize the equipment, alongside administrative fines of up to NIS 50,000.

However, the bill was defeated after the Yisrael Beytenu, Beyahad and Yashar factions voted against it. Otzma Yehudit singled out Yisrael Beytenu for criticism, saying the party had supported an identical bill in the previous Knesset.

Following the bill's defeat, Otzma Yehudit issued a strongly worded statement against Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot.

The party said, "Today the masks came off in the Knesset plenum. The height of hypocrisy belongs to Avigdor Liberman, who voted for this very bill in the previous Knesset, and today, together with Gadi Eisenkot and the left-wing parties, threw his promises to the public in the trash, joined forces with terror supporters and turned his back on hundreds of thousands of citizens who suffer day and night from acoustic terrorism".

Otzma Yehudit added, "Anyone who sells out Israeli residents' basic right to peace and quiet in their homes just to appease the Arab parties proves that they have no connection to the right or to effective governance. We will continue to lead determined enforcement on the ground and fight for Israel's citizens".