'צועדים ומצדיעים' - הצעירים התחברו למורשת הפצועים

On Arviv, who was wounded in Lebanon during the Swords of Iron war, came to Ammunition Hill to tell the stories of those who did not return from the battlefield. On a day dedicated to honoring the wounded, he wants to turn the spotlight on his comrades in arms.

He says, "I’m actually telling less of my own story; I want to tell more of my friends’ story, my friends who fought alongside me, who were there and did not return with us." He adds, "It is very important for the younger generation to understand what people are willing to do so they can continue hiking, enjoying themselves and growing up in this country, and that this country should not be taken for granted."

To mark the 5787 Day of Appreciation for Those Wounded in Israel’s Wars and Victims of Hostile Acts, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News joined participants in an initiative organized by Ammunition Hill and the Ministry of Heritage. Participants included young people who came to hear firsthand accounts from those wounded in the war, learn about the challenges they have faced since their injuries, and hear their perspectives on the meaning of service and sacrifice for the country.

For Evyatar Lazarovitch, who was wounded in Lebanon, meeting the young people is itself a source of encouragement. He says, "The truth is that, under these circumstances, nothing is more heartening than seeing young people come, take an interest, want to hear what happened and offer a hug." He says it is important for the public to understand the reality after combat as well: the lives of those who carry the pain of war and the difficulties it has left behind.

The interest and solidarity shown by the young people give him and his friends considerable strength. Boaz Tzelnik, who was also wounded in Lebanon, likewise sees the encounter as an opportunity to convey a message to the next generation that goes beyond his own injury, speaking to young people about the privilege of living in the Land of Israel and the willingness to sacrifice for it.

Reuven Bar Sheshet, who was also wounded in the war, wants to give them hope for the future and encourage them to strive for excellence and understand the meaning of service. He says, "Not just why we should serve, but why we should serve our home and our country."

The wounded participants speak movingly about the young people’s curiosity, their questions and their desire to keep listening even after the conversation ends. David Krispil, who was wounded in combat in Gaza, says some ask to see photographs and videos from the fighting and even express a desire to enlist in the unit in which he served. He says, "The responses are amazing; the young people keep talking, asking questions. They want to enlist in the unit."

Arviv is also impressed by the teenagers’ attentiveness and the seriousness with which they take what they hear. Contrary to the image sometimes associated with young people, he says, everyone at these encounters is focused, listening and eager to learn more. Their desire to understand, respect and appreciate what the soldiers have been through also moves those who have come to share their stories.

Yet behind the hugs, words of thanks and moving encounters is a struggle that does not end when the day of appreciation is over. For the wounded, the war remains an inseparable part of everyday life. Arviv says, "Anyone who is wounded carries that injury every day, 365 days a year," explaining that the importance of the day lies in drawing public attention to this reality, which the wounded themselves cannot forget.

Krispil wants to remind people that it is not always possible to recognize those around us who have been wounded. After three years of war, he says, tens of thousands of wounded people live among the public, and those around them are not always aware of what they have experienced or what they carry with them. His message to the public is simple, "Look to your right and left; understand who is around you."

Itai Granek, director general of the Ministry of Heritage, says the march has been held for more than a decade, with school pupils, pre-military academy students, police officers and IDF soldiers taking part. Along the route, participants meet the wounded, hear their stories and learn about the values of giving, dedication and sacrifice for their homeland.

He says this year’s day of appreciation gained significant momentum after being enshrined in primary legislation, following 12 years of observance. The move enabled the Ministry of Heritage to expand activities to dozens of local authorities across the country, with more than a million people participating in the various events, according to Granek. He emphasizes that tens of thousands of people with physical and psychological injuries have joined the ranks of the wounded in recent years, and that appreciation for them should be expressed throughout the year.

For Boaz Tzelnik, there is also profound significance in the moment when someone pauses their daily routine, takes an interest in a wounded person’s story and says thank you. Knowing that the public remembers, listens and appreciates them is not something to be taken for granted. He says, "It also gives the wounded themselves tremendous strength to cope and keep going."