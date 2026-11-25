Opposition to the Anthem Raises its Head

Not for the first time, our right to sing about Jewish hope is called into question. At the opening of the 26th Knesset on 10 November, members of the Joint List walked out as HaTikva was sung. Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas stayed and stood, without singing, and afterwards said publicly that an Arab citizen should stand and show respect at a state ceremony even if he does not sing.

If every other country has the right to select its own anthem, then Israel has the same inalienable right to HaTikva. Jews have the right to sing out about our national pride without that reflecting badly on our democracy, or our character.

What HaTikva Says and What It Does Not Say

The contentious line, "To be a free people in our land," has been interpreted by some as racist. Let me explain why it is far from that.

The line states that we Jews yearn to be free in our own land. It says nothing about anyone else not being free. It says nothing about oppressing anyone else or discriminating against them. Yes, the anthem speaks of the Jewish soul. It is the anthem of the Jewish state and it gives voice to Jewish hope; it does not deny hope to anyone else. Anyone who reads such thoughts into it needs to ask themselves why they do.

Here is how I understand that line:

Finally, we are free to decide what kind of nation we want to build. We are free to determine our own destiny and to design a future that is consistent with our values.

Our Zionist nation will be discriminatory, racist and exclusionary only if that is the kind of nation we want to build. On the other hand, our Zionist nation can be a model of democracy, a model of inclusiveness, a model of respect and accountability if THAT is what we want to build.

For the first time in modern history, we have within our grasp the opportunity to build a Jewish home to which we invite our minority citizens to partake and contribute according to the highest principles of democracy and freedom. There are no dhimmis here.

I wonder if those who see racism in our national anthem are being overly influenced by the unceasing criticism levelled against us for our chutzpah in thinking we can build a just society that is a sovereign Jewish nation at the same time.

Arab Chutzpah (and that is putting it mildly)

On 21 November, some 2,000 people at a fund-raising concert in Haifa's Congress Center joined in singing Mawtini, a 1934 poem by the Palestinian Arab poet Ibrahim Tuqan. It is officially the anthem of Iraq but commonly regarded as a Palestinian Arab national song. Just to bring the point home, the performers' own tour page lists Haifa under "Palestine."

Three days before the national elections, at a Hadash Party event in Haifa , Hadash's unofficial anthem was sung: Biladi, Biladi, a Palestinian Arab poet's adaptation of the Egyptian national anthem. In June 2020, at an anti-annexation rally in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square organised by Meretz and Hadash, demonstrators sang the Palestinian Arab anthem, Fida'i .

Sample lines from each of the four songs, which have been sung at many events beyond those named here:

HaTikva

As long as in the heart within,

The Jewish soul yearns,

Mawtini

The youth will not tire. Their goal is your independence or they die.

We will drink from death, and will not be to our enemies

Like slaves, like slaves.

Fida’i

With my determination, my fire and the volcano of my revenge,

With the longing in my blood for my land and my home,

Biladi, Biladi

Between the Negev and the Galilee,

Our free blood calls out.

I want to point out something regarding Israeli Arabs who feel free to sing aloud songs proudly that reflect their nationalistic sentiments while often refusing to even just stand quietly at official events when HaTikva is sung, and not only at the Knesset swearing-in. I grew up in Canada. At Jewish events, we would sing HaTikva. And we always stood up and sang it along with “O Canada."

There was no contrast between aspiring for a free homeland for the Jews and being loyal Canadian citizens. Can one say the same for those who sing the lyrics of Mawtini, Fida’i, and Biladi, Biladi?

Of course, Canadian Jews have no claim to Canadian territory while the same cannot be said of Israeli Arabs whose national aspirations encompass Israeli territory; the reference to the Negev and Galilee in Biladi, Biladi makes that very clear.

At the same time, I wonder if it is really so absurd to expect that some Arabs will have no problem singing about Jewish hopes for a free nation when our free Jewish nation has brought them the kind of freedom Arabs do not have in the Arab countries around us.

Are Israelis Ready?

We Israelis need to ask ourselves: are we ready to be a free people in our land? Are we ready to take pride in our accomplishments and hold our heads up high? Are we ready to confront our own misgivings, our own sense of lack of entitlement, our own fear of our unknown future, our own lack of confidence given that we are such a young modern nation?

Are we ready to so fully stand behind our anthem, our flag, our Jewish nation-ness, that our non-Jewish fellow citizens will want to stand alongside us as proud non-Jewish Israelis? I think this is not a fantasy; after all, Abbas criticized those who walked out of the Knesset plenum when HaTikva was being sung. I am not suggesting that Abbas is a proud Israeli, but he demonstrated that an Arab citizen can respect the symbols of the Jewish state without identifying with their Jewish content.

When we are truly up to standing tall as Jews in Israel, unapologetic, then we will have come home, a free people in our land.

Sheri Oz is a freelance writer whose articles appear on major websites. She lives in Israel and blogs at Israel Diaries