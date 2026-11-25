Thank You, G-d

Thanksgiving is upon us, and thanks is an idea rooted in Judaism. Rabbi Benny Berlin of the BACH Jewish Center in Long Beach, New York, gives context to thanks in our religion with two ideas: one from the Maharam Schick and one from Rav Soloveitchik.

In last week's parsha, Leah names her fourth child Yehudah, saying (Bereishit 29:35), “Hapa’am odeh et Hashem-This time I will thank G-d." The Gemara (Berakhot 7b) teaches that from the creation of the world until now, no one ever thanked G-d. How do we understand the meaning of this? Can we really say that G-d was never thanked in any way until now?

The Maharam Schick explains that Leah’s statement was really rhetorical in nature. She was saying, “Shall I thank Hashem only this one time?" She was the first to introduce the notion that gratitude must be constant. She embedded hoda’ah into the Jewish psyche. It’s not only at the big moments that we must thank G-d, but all the time. This is why we say Modim in Shemoneh Esrei every day. Gratitude is a part of us. We are Yehudim, whereby gratitude defines us.

Rav Soloveitchik offers a different explanation. He says that if you look at Leah and Rachel, the tension between them was that each had what the other one wanted. Leah wanted Yaakov’s affection, and Rachel desired children.

After three births, Leah realized that the situation wouldn’t change, yet she came to thank G-d even though things weren’t perfect. This was a new type of thank-you introduced to the world.

President Lincoln was the one who gave the first stamp of approval for celebrating Thanksgiving, and it came right after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bloodiest battle of the Civil War. Things weren’t perfect, but the victory set the stage for a new future.

We often thank G-d and then think, if only... It’s easy to focus on what we are lacking. However, our focus should be on what we have, on the good things in our lives. In this way, we become who we really are and say, “Hodu l’Hashem ki tov, ki l’olam chasdo" and focus on living a life of Kiddush Hashem

Rabbi Mordechai Willig recently said, "We all work for the Ribono Shel Olam." With the blessings we’ve been given and the talents we possess, we must be devoted servants. This gives context to Rav Soloveitchik’s teaching that living a life al kiddush Hashem is greater than dying al kiddush Hashem. As people who work for G-d, our charge is to infuse G-dliness into our daily activities.

This idea is highlighted by a thought that Rabbi Shmuel Silber shared in the name of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who asked: Why are we introduced in Toldot to Yitzchak by way of his marrying Rivkah? Why not through his transcendent acts, such as the Akeidah, or his immediately going to learn afterward? The Lubavitcher Rebbe answered that Jews are not defined by their heroic acts but by their ability to bring G-dliness into the day-to-day. Yitzchak's building of a home with Rivkah symbolized his steadiness and lifelong devotion to bringing the Shechinah down into this world.

Based on this thought, perhaps a perplexing Gemara relating to Yitzchak can be better understood. The Gemara (Shabbat 89b) says that at the end of days G-d tells the Avot that He wants to wipe out the Jewish nation because of their sins. Avraham and Yaakov agree, but Yitzchak stands to defend the nation.

One of his arguments is that if you count the days in a person's life, there’s not much time accrued to sin. One is absolved from sin for the first twenty years of their life. Then, if you count sleep and non-holy things, such as going to the bathroom, life is short. If Yitzchak's life was measured by his heroic acts, would he put forth such an argument? Not really. There would be a counterargument, for at any moment a person can perform a heroic and supernatural act, where a deduction of time in the abstract wouldn't be relevant. It must be that his kedushah lay in the fact that he brought G-d down to this world in steady fashion, infusing holiness into every mundane act.

In this week's parsha, Shimon and Levi seemingly worked for G-d with their inherent passion when they wiped out Shechem. Yet, before Yaakov dies, he rebukes them for this act. Their mistake was not in using their natural talents but in how they channeled them. Levi learned his lesson, as his tribe later avenged the golden calf worshippers and went on to become passionate teachers of Torah. Shimon’s descendant, Zimri, however, acted in the extreme, erroneously taking Cozbi under the false belief that it would bring Mashiach (see Mei HaShiloach, Vol. 1, Parashat Balak). He sought the heroic moment but miscalculated. The fact that Pinchas (a descendant of Levi who now knew how to apply passion correctly) was blessed with peace (as those who teach Torah spread peace) further indicates that Zimri acted with misplaced passion.

By serving G-d with our talents and appreciating the brachot we are given, guided by good judgment and counsel, we live a life of kiddush Hashem.