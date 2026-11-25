A campaign to distribute missionary materials that Yad L'Achim warned about last week is expanding, according to the organization, with reports in recent days of copies of the New Testament being sent directly to residents' homes across Israel.

Last week, the organization's hotline received dozens of reports of missionary pamphlets being placed in mailboxes in Herzliya, Kfar Saba, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, Netanya and Petah Tikva. According to information received by the organization, the effort is now a broad campaign involving hundreds of thousands of deliveries through a delivery company.

Alongside copies of the New Testament, the packages contain pamphlets and leaflets urging recipients to contact missionary groups.

Following the increase in reports, Yad L'Achim activists and the organization's missionary prevention department stepped up their field activities. These included distributing informational leaflets and putting up notices in areas where the materials had been distributed, with the aim of raising public awareness.

The organization is urging residents who received the materials not to use them, to remove them from their homes and to contact its hotline for guidance.

Yad L'Achim said, "We are witnessing a missionary campaign unprecedented in its scope, intended to bring copies of the New Testament into the homes of hundreds of thousands of Jews across the country. This is a planned attempt to exploit the public's naivety and lack of awareness to draw Jews toward Christianity and bring about their conversion."

The organization also said, "We call on the public to remain vigilant, not to make any use of these materials and to contact Yad L'Achim whenever they receive missionary materials, so that we can work together to curb this phenomenon."