The State Prosecutor's Office has notified former MK Aida Touma-Sliman that it is considering prosecuting her over her involvement in a traffic accident in Acre in May 2025 in which three people were injured.

According to the prosecution's statement, the alleged offenses are careless driving, failure to obey a red light, and causing injury and property damage. A final decision on filing an indictment will be made following a hearing.

Touma-Sliman is suspected of driving into the Acre East junction while the traffic light in her direction was red.

At the same time, another vehicle entered the junction on a green light and collided with her car. The impact caused Touma-Sliman's car to overturn, damaging both vehicles and injuring three people, including the former MK, who were taken for medical treatment.

Following the accident, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara authorized police to question Touma-Sliman under warning. During questioning, she said that, to the best of her recollection, she had crossed the junction on a green light, but did not state this unequivocally.

According to a report by i24NEWS, a source familiar with the investigation claimed that her account "does not hold water." The report also said that several eyewitnesses had given testimony supporting the suspicion that she entered the junction on a red light.

Responding to the allegations, Touma-Sliman said, "I was in a traffic accident and was rushed to the emergency room afterward. As I told police in my account, I remember going through on a green light."

She added, "We will await the results of the investigation based on objective evidence. What matters is that the passengers in the car made it out safely."