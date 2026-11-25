Israel's Arab political parties occupy one of the most consequential and misunderstood positions in Israeli politics. They represent a substantial minority of the country's citizens, are the balance of power in the Knesset, and have been central to debates over equality, national identity, security, coalition politics and the definition of Israel as both a Jewish state and a democracy.

Yet despite their electoral significance, Arab-led parties have historically faced a political barrier that has made their inclusion in governing coalitions exceptionally contentious - not only among right-wing Jewish parties, but also among much of the Jewish political left.

The key to understanding that barrier is distinguishing between the Arab parties themselves, their varying ideologies, and the broader unresolved conflict over Israel's identity as both a Jewish state and a democracy.

The historical background: Arab citizens and the formation of Israeli politics

Arab citizens of Israel constitute roughly one-fifth of the country's population. They include Muslim, Christian and Druze communities, as well as Bedouin communities, and their political identities are not uniform. Many identify as Palestinian, Arab, Israeli, or a combination of these identities. Their political priorities range from economic development and crime prevention to Palestinian national aspirations, civil rights, religion and the nature of the Israeli state.

When Israel was established in 1948, the Arab population that remained within the state's borders experienced a dramatic transformation. Many Palestinians had fled or been expelled during the war, while those who remained became citizens of the new state. Arab communities lived under military administration from 1948 until 1966, restricting movement and placing much of their political, economic and social life under military authority.

Arab citizens could vote and be elected to the Knesset, but early Arab political representation was shaped heavily by the dominant Jewish political establishment. In the first decades of Israel's existence, several Arab political lists operated within or alongside the political structures of Mapai, the dominant Labor party. These lists were often described as satellite parties because they were politically dependent on the ruling establishment rather than independent opposition forces.

This arrangement allowed Arab representation in parliament but limited the extent to which Arab political leadership could independently challenge the government's policies. The system also reflected the broader political realities of the time: the state was consolidating its institutions, the Arab-Israeli conflict was ongoing, and the government viewed the Arab population through both a citizenship and security lens.

The Israeli Communist Party, known as Maki, provided a different political avenue. It included Jewish and Arab members and opposed Zionism while advocating equality, workers' rights and peaceful coexistence. It was one of the most significant early platforms through which Arab citizens could participate in an independent political movement.

Over time, the satellite-party model largely faded, while independent Arab political movements expanded. Arab parliamentary politics gradually developed into several distinct ideological currents, including communist and socialist politics, Palestinian nationalism, secular Arab politics and political Islam.

The result is a political landscape that cannot accurately be described as a single Arab political bloc.

The major Arab political parties

The current Arab-led parliamentary landscape is best understood through the differences between four smaller factions - UAL, Hadash, Ta'al and Balad. Although they sometimes cooperate electorally, they do not share an identical ideological vision of Israel, the Palestinian issue, religion or coalition participation.

Their alliances have repeatedly changed. In 2015, four major Arab parties united in the Joint List. UAL subsequently separated, while Hadash, Ta'al and Balad have had their own periods of cooperation and division.

UAL - the pragmatic Islamist party

Ra'am, or the United Arab List, is led by Mansour Abbas and emerged from the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel.

Unlike the more secular, communist or nationalist Arab parties, UAL's roots are in political Islam. Its social outlook is generally conservative, and its historical ideological framework was shaped by the Islamic Movement's religious and communal priorities.

However, UAL's political strategy has increasingly focused on pragmatic parliamentary participation rather than ideological confrontation with the Israeli state.

Its priorities include:

- Improving funding and infrastructure in Arab municipalities.

- Combating crime and violence in Arab communities.

- Addressing housing shortages, planning and construction issues.

- Expanding employment and educational opportunities.

- Increasing Arab representation and influence in government decision-making.

- Supporting the needs of the Arab community through direct negotiations with whoever holds power.

UAL's political approach is often described as pragmatism: it seeks tangible improvements for Arab citizens through negotiations and parliamentary leverage, rather than making participation conditional on a comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The party's most consequential political experiment occurred in 2021, when it joined the Bennett-Lapid government, becoming the first independent Arab party to formally participate in an Israeli governing coalition.

UAL's participation represented a significant departure from decades of political convention. Mansour Abbas argued that Arab citizens should not remain permanently outside the political system's centers of power and that Arab political leadership should be willing to negotiate with Jewish parties across the political spectrum.

The party helped secure substantial funding for Arab communities, including the government's multiyear development program, Resolution 550, which became a major part of the political debate surrounding Arab participation in government.

UAL's approach also distinguishes it from the other major Arab parties on the question of Israel's identity. Abbas has publicly accepted Israel's existence as a Jewish state as a political reality, while maintaining that Arab citizens must enjoy equality and that Palestinian identity remains legitimate.

This position has made UAL more potentially acceptable to some Jewish political leaders, although it has not eliminated the political resistance to coalition cooperation.

Hadash - the Arab-Jewish communist and socialist tradition

Hadash (the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality) has its roots in the Israeli Communist Party and is the most explicitly Arab-Jewish political movement among the major Arab-led parties.

Hadash is not exclusively an Arab party. Its political identity is based on cooperation between Arab and Jewish citizens, rooted in socialist, communist and anti-nationalist traditions.

Its political priorities include:

- Jewish-Arab equality and cooperation.

- Opposition to occupation and settlement expansion.

- Support for a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

- Social and economic equality.

- Workers' rights and public services.

- Opposition to racism, discrimination and what it views as ethnically based state policies.

Hadash has historically sought to present itself as a political alternative to both the Israeli right and the traditional Zionist establishment. It opposes Zionism as a political ideology, while promoting Jewish-Arab cooperation within the political system.

The party has included Jewish representatives, among them MK Ofer Cassif, who has been particularly outspoken in his opposition to Israeli military policy and the government's approach to the Palestinian conflict.

Hadash's positions on the war in Gaza and Israel's military actions have further intensified tensions with much of the Jewish political establishment, particularly following the October 7th massacre.

Despite its ideological opposition to Zionism, Hadash has historically been willing to participate in parliamentary politics and cooperate with Jewish parties on certain issues, including government formation through outside support.

Ta'al - parliamentary pragmatism and Arab political representation

Ta'al (the Arab Movement for Renewal) is led by Ahmad Tibi, one of the most prominent Arab politicians in Israel.

Ta'al is generally secular and emphasizes Palestinian identity, political representation, civil rights and parliamentary activism. Although Tibi's political history includes his former role as an adviser to Yasser Arafat, his party's political strategy has largely centered on operating within Israel's parliamentary system.

Ta'al's agenda includes:

- Advancing the rights of Arab citizens.

- Combating discrimination.

- Addressing economic and social disparities.

- Promoting Palestinian political aspirations.

- Opposing occupation and settlement policies.

- Increasing Arab political influence through parliamentary negotiations.

Tibi is widely known for his parliamentary speeches, his confrontational exchanges with Jewish politicians and his ability to use the Knesset's platform to highlight issues affecting Arab citizens.

Ta'al's politics are more focused on parliamentary maneuvering and political representation than UAL's religious framework or Balad's more fundamental challenge to Israel's national identity. Although Ta'al shares many political positions with Hadash and Balad regarding Palestinian national aspirations, it does not necessarily share their approaches to the Israeli state or their preferred strategies for political engagement.

Balad - Palestinian nationalism and the state of all its citizens

Balad (the National Democratic Assembly) is the most explicitly Palestinian-nationalist of the major Arab parliamentary parties.

Founded in the 1990s, Balad advocates a political vision centered on Palestinian national identity, collective rights for Arab citizens and a fundamental redefinition of Israel's constitutional and national character. Its central concept is the demand that Israel become a "state of all its citizens" rather than a state whose constitutional identity is defined primarily as Jewish. This is one of the most controversial political positions held by any Arab party.

Balad argues that a democratic state should provide equal citizenship and political rights regardless of ethnicity or national identity, and that Arab citizens should be recognized as a national minority with collective rights.

Its agenda includes:

- Palestinian national identity and collective rights.

- Opposition to Zionism.

- A "state of all its citizens" model.

- Support for Palestinian statehood.

- Opposition to occupation and settlement expansion.

- Secular political structures.

Balad's position challenges the traditional Zionist understanding of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Its critics argue that this demand undermines the Jewish character of Israel and could weaken the institutional framework guaranteeing Jewish national self-determination. Balad has generally been less willing than UAL to engage in coalition politics with Jewish parties, especially where participation might be interpreted as legitimizing the state's existing national framework.

These distinctions are important: UAL has demonstrated a willingness to accept Israel's Jewish character as a political reality and negotiate within the system; Hadash promotes Arab-Jewish socialist cooperation; Ta'al focuses on parliamentary representation; and Balad advocates a more fundamental redefinition of the state.

3. The Joint List: a coalition of ideologically different parties

The Joint List was established in 2015 as an electoral alliance between Hadash, UAL, Ta'al and Balad. Its formation was driven in part by Israel's electoral threshold, which had been raised to 3.25 percent of the vote. For smaller parties, the threshold created a risk that votes would be wasted and that Arab political representation would be diminished. Uniting provided an opportunity to consolidate electoral support.

The alliance brought together parties with very different political identities and achieved significant electoral success, winning 13 seats in 2015, 13 in 2019, and 15 seats in 2020, its strongest result. It became one of the largest factions in the Knesset and a significant political force.

However, the alliance was never a unified ideological movement. It was an electoral arrangement whose members shared enough interests to cooperate while retaining substantial differences. Those differences ultimately contributed to the alliance's fragmentation. UAL separated from the Joint List before the 2021 election, choosing a more independent political strategy. The remaining parties experienced additional divisions in subsequent elections.

The Joint List demonstrated both the potential power of Arab electoral unity and its limitations. Arab parties could significantly increase their parliamentary representation when they united, but their ability to translate that representation into governing influence remained constrained by ideological disagreements, political mistrust and the reluctance of Jewish-led parties to form coalitions with them.

4. Arab parties and Israeli coalition politics: the historical turning points

The Rabin government and outside support in the 1990s

One of the most important historical precedents for Arab political influence was the government of Yitzhak Rabin, elected in 1992. Rabin's government relied on outside parliamentary support from Arab political representatives, including Hadash and the Arab Democratic Party, to help maintain its parliamentary majority and advance its agenda. The Arab parties did not formally join the coalition or receive ministerial positions. Instead, they provided support from outside the government, helping the coalition survive and enabling the advancement of policies associated with the Oslo process.

This arrangement became a precedent for a model in which Arab parties could influence government policy without formally becoming coalition members. It also demonstrated the political sensitivity of Arab participation. Even when Arab parties helped sustain a government, their involvement was often kept outside the formal coalition framework.

The Joint List's rise in 2015-2020

The Joint List's electoral success made Arab representation more visible and politically consequential. By winning 15 seats in 2020, it became a significant parliamentary force. Its leader, Ayman Odeh, and other representatives increasingly attempted to position the alliance as a potential partner in broader efforts to replace Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

In 2020, the Joint List recommended Benny Gantz to the president as the candidate to form a government, a move that helped him receive the mandate to attempt to form one. However, the move exposed divisions within the alliance and among Jewish political leaders. Cooperation with Arab parties remained a major obstacle for parts of the political establishment, including politicians who opposed Netanyahu.

The Joint List's influence did not translate into formal coalition participation, and the divisions that followed weakened the alliance's ability to act as a unified force.

UAL's historic entry into government in 2021

The most consequential breakthrough came in 2021, when UAL joined the coalition that brought Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid to power.

The government was formed after years of political deadlock and repeated elections. Its coalition included right-wing, centrist, left-wing and religious parties, alongside UAL.

Mansour Abbas argued that Arab political leadership should prioritize practical achievements for its community rather than remain permanently excluded from government.

UAL's participation was unprecedented. An independent Arab-led party became a formal coalition partner in a government led by Jewish politicians, with Arab political influence directly tied to the coalition's survival.

The party negotiated commitments on Arab community development, infrastructure, housing, employment and combating crime. The government also advanced a multiyear funding plan for Arab communities, widely associated with Resolution 550.

The experiment did not erase the underlying political tensions. It demonstrated, however, that an Arab party could enter government through negotiations, accept the responsibilities of coalition politics and participate in a government without abandoning its distinct identity.

The 2021 precedent remains central to the debate over whether Arab parties can become regular partners in Israeli coalition politics.

5. Why Arab parties remain taboo for Jewish-led parties on both the right and the left

The main obstacle is not simply that Arab parties are left-wing, or that Jewish parties disagree with their economic or social policies. The deeper obstacle is the unresolved conflict over Israel's national identity, the Palestinian national movement, security, and the legitimacy of the state's Jewish character.

There are several interconnected reasons why Arab parties have struggled to become accepted coalition partners across much of the Jewish political spectrum.

A. The fundamental disagreement over Israel's identity as a Jewish state

This is arguably the most ideological and structural obstacle.

Israel was founded as a Jewish state, a framework intended to provide Jewish national self-determination. The vast majority of Jewish Israeli political parties, including those on the center-left, support maintaining Israel's identity as a Jewish state, even when they disagree over the precise meaning of that identity, religion and state, minority rights, borders or the Palestinian conflict.

Several Arab parties, however, reject Zionism as the ideological basis of the state.

Balad goes further by advocating a "state of all its citizens," a model that challenges the constitutional and national framework of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Hadash also opposes Zionism, although its political tradition is centered on socialist politics and Jewish-Arab cooperation. Ta'al has its own approach to Palestinian identity and Israeli parliamentary representation.

These positions create a fundamental disagreement with much of the Jewish political establishment.

For many Jewish Israelis, accepting a party into a governing coalition is not merely a question of agreeing on budgets, legislation or government appointments. It is also a question of whether the party accepts the fundamental legitimacy and national character of the state.

The distinction is especially important for right-wing parties, which generally place greater emphasis on Zionism, Jewish national identity, sovereignty and security.

But it also matters to the left. Labor, The Democrats and other Jewish-led parties on the center-left generally support a two-state solution and greater equality for Arab citizens, but they remain Zionist parties. Their political vision is not necessarily compatible with Balad's demand to fundamentally redefine Israel's national identity.

This is why the argument that Jewish parties simply refuse Arab parties because of racism or because they are right-wing or left-wing does not fully explain the political reality. The national-identity dispute is a genuine ideological disagreement, even as discrimination and exclusion also play a role in the debate.

B. The Palestinian national movement and the question of loyalty

The second major obstacle is the relationship between Arab parties in Israel and the broader Palestinian national movement.

Arab citizens of Israel are not politically or culturally isolated from the Palestinian national struggle. Many identify as Palestinian, and Arab political parties frequently emphasize Palestinian national identity, solidarity with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and opposition to Israeli military policies.

For Jewish Israelis, this relationship is particularly sensitive because Israel's political system is shaped by a decades-long conflict with Palestinian national movements and armed organizations.

The distinction between advocating Palestinian national rights and supporting terrorism is crucial, but in Israeli politics the debate over the former is frequently influenced by the latter.

Jewish political leaders and voters have raised concerns about statements by Arab politicians regarding Palestinian armed groups, Israeli military operations, terrorism, the October 7 massacre and the broader conflict. Statements perceived as minimizing, justifying or failing to unequivocally condemn attacks on Israeli civilians can become major political barriers to coalition cooperation.

The issue is not identical across the Arab parties, nor is every criticism of Israel's military policy equivalent to support for terrorism. Arab politicians have made statements condemning attacks on civilians, while others have faced intense controversy over their language, political positions or responses to specific events.

Nevertheless, the demand for a clear political and moral distinction between Palestinian national aspirations and violence against Israeli civilians has become particularly prominent in Jewish Israeli politics since October 7.

For Jewish parties considering coalition agreements, this question often becomes a test of political legitimacy and trust.

C. The October 7 massacre and the security question

The October 7, 2023 massacre fundamentally changed the political environment in which Arab parties operate.

The Hamas-led attack, in which Israeli civilians and soldiers were murdered and hostages were taken into Gaza, reinforced the centrality of national security in Israeli political discourse. The attack intensified concerns about the Palestinian conflict, the security of Israel's borders and the relationship between political movements and armed organizations.

In that environment, Arab parties' positions on Hamas, Palestinian armed groups, the war in Gaza, Israeli military operations and the future of the Palestinian territories became even more consequential.

Jewish parties have increasingly demanded that potential coalition partners demonstrate a clear commitment to Israel's security and unequivocally condemn Hamas.

Arab parties, meanwhile, have often emphasized Palestinian suffering, opposition to the war, the need for a political solution and criticism of Israeli military actions. Some of their statements and positions have been viewed by Jewish political leaders as insufficiently aligned with the security consensus that emerged after October 7.

This creates a particularly difficult problem for coalition negotiations: a party may agree to support economic development, fight crime, improve infrastructure and provide additional funding for Arab communities, yet still be unable to establish the trust required on national security and the Palestinian conflict.

The security issue is not necessarily a formal disqualification from coalition participation. Ra'am demonstrated in 2021 that an Arab party could enter a government. But the political climate following October 7 has made the issue of trust, statements about Hamas and the Palestinian conflict much more politically sensitive.

D. The absence of military service and the question of shared civic obligations

Another obstacle, particularly among right-wing and centrist Jewish parties, is the question of national service and civic responsibility.

Most Arab citizens of Israel are not subject to mandatory IDF service, although Druze men are generally conscripted and some Bedouin and Christian Arab citizens volunteer. Arab citizens also participate in civilian service programs.

The exemption from mandatory military service has historical, political and social roots, including the state's recognition of the complex relationship between Arab citizens and the military, as well as the broader Arab-Israeli conflict.

For many Jewish Israelis, however, military service is one of the defining experiences of citizenship and national solidarity. The military is not simply a security institution; it is also a central social institution through which many Israelis build networks, careers and a sense of shared responsibility.

This creates a political argument that Arab parties should be expected to accept some form of national service or civic contribution as part of their participation in government.

Some Jewish-led parties have made universal national or civilian service a condition of political partnership.

Arab parties have generally opposed compulsory military service for Arab citizens, arguing that forcing a population identifying as Palestinian to serve in an army engaged in the Palestinian conflict would be politically and morally problematic. They have also argued that civic participation should not be tied to military service.

The disagreement is therefore not simply about the mechanics of conscription. It reflects competing conceptions of citizenship, national identity and the obligations of citizens in a state whose national identity is contested by part of its population.

E. Political stigma and the fear of losing Jewish voters

The fifth obstacle is political and electoral.

Even Jewish politicians who might be willing to negotiate with Arab parties often face substantial public opposition to formal coalition partnerships.

On the right, coalition cooperation with Arab parties can be portrayed as a betrayal of Zionism, Jewish national interests or the security of the state. Right-wing politicians can face pressure from their voters and political allies to reject such arrangements.

On the center-left, the political calculation is different but can still be difficult. Parties that seek to replace a right-wing government may depend on Jewish voters who support a two-state solution or greater equality but are uncomfortable with Arab parties' positions on Zionism, national identity, security or the Palestinian conflict.

The center-left also faces accusations from political opponents that reliance on Arab parties would produce a government lacking legitimacy among much of the Jewish public.

This creates a paradox: Arab parties can be numerically indispensable to forming a government, but their inclusion can also become an electoral liability for the Jewish parties that would depend on them.

The result is a political system in which Arab parties are frequently courted for parliamentary support but are not necessarily welcomed as full partners.

6. Why the taboo exists on the right - and why it also exists on the left

The Israeli right

Right-wing parties generally reject coalition partnerships with Arab parties because of their opposition to Zionism, concerns about Palestinian national aspirations, national security, the Jewish character of the state and the question of military service.

For many right-wing voters, the objection is ideological as well as security-related: they do not believe parties opposing Zionism or challenging Israel's Jewish identity should help determine the policies of a Jewish state.

The center-left

Jewish-led center-left parties generally share Arab parties' opposition to discrimination and, in varying degrees, their support for Palestinian statehood and a political solution. However, most remain committed to Zionism and Israel's identity as a Jewish and democratic state.

Their objections or reservations often stem from disagreements over Zionism, security, Hamas and the Palestinian conflict, national service and the political cost of formal coalition partnership.

The right and the left are therefore not necessarily rejecting Arab parties for precisely the same reasons.

The right tends to place greater weight on the Jewish national character of the state, sovereignty, security and the ideological legitimacy of Zionism.

The Jewish center-left tends to be more open to cooperation on civil rights, social issues, economic development and peace initiatives, but still faces fundamental disagreements over the definition of Israel, the Palestinian conflict, security and the legitimacy of particular political positions.

There are exceptions on both sides. Some right-wing politicians have negotiated with Arab parties, and some left-wing politicians have strongly opposed certain Arab political positions.

The debate is not a uniform rejection by all Jewish parties. It is a political spectrum of differing levels of willingness to cooperate, with the degree of cooperation often depending on the party, the political circumstances and the specific Arab faction involved.

7. The paradox: Arab parties are politically influential but often excluded from power

The political position of Arab parties in Israel presents a fundamental paradox.

Arab citizens constitute roughly one-fifth of Israel's population. Their elected representatives can hold a substantial number of Knesset seats, and in a closely divided parliament they can potentially determine whether a government is formed or survives.

Yet the political barriers to formal coalition participation remain substantial.

The 2021 Ra'am experiment showed that the barriers are not absolute. It demonstrated that an Arab party can negotiate a coalition agreement, support a government led by Jewish politicians and seek tangible achievements for its constituency.

But the experiment also exposed the limits of political integration. Ra'am's approach was not shared by all Arab parties, and its participation did not establish a broadly accepted precedent for routine coalition cooperation.

The other Arab parties have generally maintained more fundamental ideological reservations about joining governments based on the existing Zionist political framework, while Jewish-led parties have continued to face political and ideological obstacles to partnering with them.

Arab political representation is therefore caught between two competing pressures: the desire to influence Israeli government policy and the desire to maintain political positions rooted in Palestinian identity, opposition to Zionism, or opposition to Israeli military and national policies.

For Jewish parties, the dilemma is equally consequential. Excluding Arab parties can make it difficult to form a government in a closely divided Knesset. Including them can create political, ideological and electoral challenges that threaten the coalition's stability or legitimacy among its voters.

Conclusion

Israel's Arab parties are not a monolithic political bloc. They represent different ideological traditions, from Islamist pragmatism and Arab-Jewish socialism to secular parliamentary politics and Palestinian nationalism. Their differences are substantial, and their approaches to coalition participation vary accordingly.

The main reason they remain taboo for many Jewish-led parties is not simply their ethnicity or their opposition to the government of the day. It is the unresolved question of whether their political visions are compatible with the Zionist framework of Israel as a Jewish state, alongside disagreements over Palestinian national aspirations, security, the October 7 massacre, Hamas, military service and the broader definition of citizenship.

These disagreements are real, but they exist alongside real demands for equality, representation, economic development and political participation among Arab citizens.

Ra'am's participation in the 2021 government showed that political cooperation is possible. Whether that experiment can become a lasting precedent depends not only on Arab parties' willingness to participate, but also on Jewish parties' willingness to accept them as legitimate political partners - and on whether both sides can establish a framework of trust that accommodates their profound ideological differences.

The debate over Arab parties is thus not merely a question of coalition arithmetic. It is one of the central debates over what Israel is, who its political system represents and how a state defined as Jewish can reconcile that identity with the political participation of a substantial non-Jewish minority.